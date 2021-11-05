'Body goals': Philippines' Maureen Montagne sizzles in Miss Globe 2021 national costume

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Globe Philippines 2021 Maureen Montagne stuns in a Sampaguita-inspired national costume designed by Filipino designer Patrick Isorena.

In a Facebook post today, Binibining Pilipinas explained the concept behind Maureen's Victoria's Secret-looking costume.

"Declared as the Philippines National Flower by Gov. Gen. Frank Murphy through Proclamation No. 652 s. 1934, the sweet-smelling white flowers of sampaguita has long been celebrated in song, stories and legends. Originally from India, they are often made into garlands and its essence made into perfumes," the national pageant organization said.

"Sampaguita is considered a symbol of fidelity, purity, devotion, strength and dedication. - A perfect symbol of a modern Filipina."

Binibining Pilipinas also shared a trivia about the national flower: "The name Sampaguita is a Spanish term that comes from the Philippino words 'sumpa kita,' which mean, 'I promise you'."

Maureen reaped praises for the national costume, with many complimenting her well-toned full figure.

The Miss Globe final show will unfold on November 5, 5 p.m., Albanian time from the city of Tirana. It will be broadcast live through the Miss Globe YouTube channel on Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. (Philippine time).

Prior to this, two Binibining Pilipinas queens - Hannah Arnold (Miss Philippines International, 2021) and Catriona Gray (Miss Universe 2018) - were named as part of outstanding Filipino-Aussies for 2021 by the Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA) national awards.

The FILCCA is the national umbrella organization of Filipino community councils from various states in Australia that recognize Filipino-Aussies who have made outstanding contributions to the overseas community.

Hannah was given the Youth Achievement Award for her efforts to advocate education and the importance of science and technology. As a graduate of Applied Science in Forensic Studies from the University of Canberra, the proud Masbateña has done numerous engagements with the Philippines' Department of Science & Technology (DoST) and her dream to motivate more students from science high schools to become scientists through the Invent School Program. For her campaign and initiative, Hannah was recognized by the award-giving body.

Gray, on the other hand, was named Filipino-Australian of the Year recipient. For her achievement in pageantry in both the Miss World and Miss Universe stages, in advocating for women's rights, as well as her passion in helping impoverished children through her Focus Project in Tondo, Manila; and her outstanding representation of Filipino culture, especially her Web-based series "Kultura 101 with Cat" - all these catapulted her to receive the plum honors.

The FILCCA also recognized her as NCCA's Ambassador for the Arts and ambassador for indigenous handicrafts of the Philippines' Department of Trade & Industry (DTI).

As a holder of a Master's certificate in Music Theory from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, the proud Bicolana has released an EP of "Raise Your Flag" with Star Records, and a duet with R&B prince Jay-R of Monica's 1997 upbeat ditty, "Angel of Mine" from another recording label.

Cat was also busy hosting pageants this year. After hosting the 2021 Binibining Pilipinas with Nicole Cordoves, she also hosted the 2021 Miss Universe South Africa pageant with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

"We are shining a spotlight on some amazing individuals and organizations who have excelled in sports, music, health, education & training, the sciences, entrepreneurship, and absolutely in our communities," enthused H.E. Helen de la Vega, Philippine ambassador to Australia.

The 2021 National Awards was led by Amb. de la Vega, select Australian politicians, FILCCA officers, and a few Filipino community leaders. The virtual event, held last Oct. 20, was the highlight of its 75th anniversary in celebration of Philippine-Australian diplomatic relations.

