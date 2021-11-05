Olivia tops nominations at 2021 AMAs z

Pinoy pride is flying high at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). Our favorite girl Olivia Rodrigo copped seven nominations and has a strong chance of winning several of them. Maybe even all, which will set a new record for new artist nominees at the AMAs.

I know. I know. Technically, Olivia is a born and bred American. But she has Filipino blood flowing in her veins. And until we get true artists from out here into the US hit charts and then into the AMAs, we will just have to be content with these transplanted Pinoys.

By the way, H.E.R. and Saweetie, who are also half-Filipinos like Olivia, are also nominees.

Sad note. I find it depressing that rock music, which has given contemporary music so many great artists and the finest songs and recordings ever made, has now been reduced to one category, Favorite Rock Artist.

As far as I know the Foo Fighters, Cheap Trick and Garbage came out with very good albums this year. And there must be other rock releases, too. I really find it regrettable that they were all snubbed at the AMAs.

The nominees were chosen based on the Billboard charts listings as per artist and music performance on streaming, album sales, song sales and airplay. Fans get the final say for their favorites and this year, they will do the voting via TikTok.

The awards night will be held at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21. I am still awaiting news if we will be getting a live coverage of the event on cable. I hope we do because the AMAs always put up a good show.

Here now are the nominees at the 2021 American Music Awards:

Favorite Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd.

New Artist of the Year: 20K Goldn, Giveon, Masked Wolf, Olivia Rodrigo, Kid LAROI.

Collaboration of the Year: 24K Goldn ft. iann dior, Mood; Bad Bunny ft. Jhay Cortez, DAKITI; Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Go Crazy; Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More; Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Peaches.

Trending Song: Erica Banks, Buss It; Maneskin, Beggin’; Megan Thee Stallion, Body; Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license; Popp Gunna, Adderall (Corvette, Corvette).

Music Video: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson. Paak), Leave the Door Open; Cardi B., Up; Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name); Olivia Rodrigo, driver’s license; The Weeknd, Save Your Tears.

Male Pop Artist: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd.

Female Pop Artist: Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift.

Pop Duo or Group: AJR, BTS, Glass Animals, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic.

Pop Album: Ariana Grande, Positions; Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia; Olivia Rodrigo, sour; Taylor Swift, evermore; Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE.

Pop Song: BTS, Butter; Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More; Dua Lipa, Levitating; Olivia Rodrigo, driver’s license; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears (Remix).

Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Pop Smoke.

Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie.

Hip-Hop Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy; Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die; Megan Thee Stallion, Good News; Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon; Rod Wave, Soulfly.

Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B, Up; Internet Money ft. Gumma, Don Toliver and NAV, Lemonade; Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, Calling My Phone; Polo G, Rapstar; Pop Smoke, What You Know Bout Love.

Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown, Giveon, Tank, The Weeknd, Usher.

Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, SZA.

R&B Album: Doja Cat, Planet Her; Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time; H.E.R., Back of my Mind; Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales; Queen Naija, missunderstood.

R&B Song: Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open; Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Go Crazy; Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary; H.E.R., Damage; Jazmine Sullivan, Pick Up Your Feelings.

Rock Artist: AJR, All Time Low, Foo Fighters, Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly.

Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta, ILLENIUM, Marshmello, Regard, Tiesto.

Inspirational Artist: CAIN, Carrie Underwood, Elevation Worship, Lauren Daigle, Zach Williams.

Gospel Artist: Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maverick City Music, Tasha Cobbs Leonard.