
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Busog lang po ako': Michelle Vito addresses Marites about pregnancy rumors
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 1:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Michelle Vito
Spanish-Filipino actress Michelle Vito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account on June 3, 2021.
Michelle Vito via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Michelle Vito shut down rumors of her pregnancy with boyfriend Enzo Pineda. 



In her Twitter account, Michelle told “Marites,” the millennial term for gossipmongers, that she may just look like she's pregnant but she’s just full. 



“Happy Monday, mga Marites. Gusto ko lang naman kumain. Busog lang po ako,” Michelle wrote. 



“So stop lunch na po kayo. Hays,” she added. 






The rumors started when she and Enzo shared snaps of their beach getaway on Sunday. 



In one photo, Michelle was seen putting both of her hands on her belly. The gesture prompted social media users to speculate that she was hiding her baby bump. 



“Good times and tan lines,” Michelle wrote. 










Michelle and Enzo have been together for nearly two years. They celebrated their first anniversary in February 2021. 



RELATED: Enzo Pineda proud of girlfriend Michelle Vito after graduating from college


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENZO PINEDA
                                                      MICHELLE VITO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casi&ntilde;o
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casiño


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose fired back at Albie Casiño after the actor said that he’s happy that ex-girlfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana&rsquo;s mom praises son-in-law Tom Rodriguez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana’s mom praises son-in-law Tom Rodriguez


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rea Reyes, Carla’s mom, on the newlyweds: ‘They are an extremely lovey-dovey couple. Tom is a perfect gentleman,
the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Super happy': Albie Casi&ntilde;o calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Super happy': Albie Casiño calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he’s tired of covering up for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              WATCH: Jollibee&rsquo;s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
WATCH: Jollibee’s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos


                              
                              

                              

                                 
5 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Entertainment

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Remembering music’s dear departed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 November 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
We never really forget our departed loved ones. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cindy Obe&ntilde;ita: From wildcard to Miss Intercontinental 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cindy Obeñita: From wildcard to Miss Intercontinental 2021


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cinderella Faye “Cindy” Obeñita became the second Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo leads all nominees at 2021 American Music Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo leads all nominees at 2021 American Music Awards


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Rodrigo is up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mirriam shares Joy of having 'miracle babies' after 40
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mirriam shares Joy of having 'miracle babies' after 40


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miriam Quiambao recently opened up about the challenges, risks, but ultimately, the pride and joy of giving birth to two “miracle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kelvin wants listeners to &lsquo;slow dance&rsquo; with him
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kelvin wants listeners to ‘slow dance’ with him


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kelvin Miranda has reminded fans that he can sing with the release of Slow Dance.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with