'Busog lang po ako': Michelle Vito addresses Marites about pregnancy rumors

Spanish-Filipino actress Michelle Vito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account on June 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Michelle Vito shut down rumors of her pregnancy with boyfriend Enzo Pineda.

In her Twitter account, Michelle told “Marites,” the millennial term for gossipmongers, that she may just look like she's pregnant but she’s just full.

“Happy Monday, mga Marites. Gusto ko lang naman kumain. Busog lang po ako,” Michelle wrote.

“So stop lunch na po kayo. Hays,” she added.

The rumors started when she and Enzo shared snaps of their beach getaway on Sunday.

In one photo, Michelle was seen putting both of her hands on her belly. The gesture prompted social media users to speculate that she was hiding her baby bump.

“Good times and tan lines,” Michelle wrote.

Michelle and Enzo have been together for nearly two years. They celebrated their first anniversary in February 2021.

