Sylvia plans to take year-long break from acting

After not taking a break from showbiz work since 2016, Sylvia Sanchez is looking forward to a lengthy rest period to be spent in the province.

MANILA, Philippines — Sylvia Sanchez is not accepting new acting projects anytime soon.

This was what the award-winning actress revealed during the recent virtual media conference for Huwag Kang Mangamba’s final chapter dubbed as The Healing. The cast already finished taping for the remaining episodes of the Kapamilya inspirational drama series.

“Actually, we were done taping so naka-off na si Barang sa akin. Nag-papahinga ako,” she told reporters. “Talagang sobrang pahinga ngayon (she was at home at the time of the media con). I’m grateful to my role as Barang, pero nakakapagod s’ya, sobra.”

In the series, Sylvia’s Barang appears to be child-like with her speech and communication skills badly affected by her mental disability, yet it doesn’t hinder her from building friendships and recognizing loved ones as shown in the series’ revelation scene that she’s the long-lost grandmother of Mira and Joy (portrayed by Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz, respectively).

“After nito, I talked to direk Ruel (Bayani, ABS-CBN business unit head of production), I told him na pahinga muna ako. Sobrang na-drain talaga ako emotionally, physically kay Barang.”

She, too, felt that it would be hard to take on a new role right away knowing how exhausted her mind and body were from portraying her character.

“I want to take a rest (from acting) for at least six months to a year, so that if there’s going to be another offer, then I will have something new to show to the audience.”

According to her, she has not taken a break since 2016 because acting projects landed on her lap one after the other. Right after her stint in The Greatest Love, Sylvia said it was followed by other soaps like La Luna Sangre, Hanggang Saan and Pamilya Ko.

“After nun (Pamilya Ko), ito na, so, hinga muna. I will relax first. I will just stay in the province, that’s in my mind right now so that when I come back, may bago kayong makita, at hindi talo yung producer na mag-aalok sa akin ng bagong role,” said she.

But Sylvia is not shaking off Barang from her system without appreciating how the role gave her the opportunity to show more of what she can do as an actress “because Barang is not a thinking character. Instinctive si Barang, she connects automatically, naturally.”

Many of her scenes, Sylvia pointed out, had no dialogues yet none of those didn’t make the viewers forget that she’s part of the important scenes.

“She’s just there in the background, meron s’yang sariling mundo but the drama was there,” shared she. “There were so many crying scenes but the most remarkable for me was my scene with Diether (Ocampo), Andrea outside of our house where Samuel (Diether) is telling Mira to stop seeing and getting close to Joy. Then habang pinagsasabihan ni Samuel si Mira, Barang comes to her defense.”

She continued, “Gustong-gusto ko kasi yung eksenang walang iyakan, napaka simple, hindi drama. Walang iyakan, walang luhang tumulo pero tagos sa puso. That, I will never forget.”

Her acting performance as Barang became all the more memorable when Sylvia was named the national winner in the Best Supporting Actress category in the Asian Academy for Creative. In fact, she will be representing the Philippines at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on Dec. 2.

“Sobrang wow, sulit lahat ng pagod,” she remarked. “I am also thankful because all my co-actors gave excellent acting kaya nakapag-react ako ng ganun. Honestly, I didn’t expect it (the award). I’m thankful to Dreamscape for giving me this kind of role.”

She, too, bagged the Best Actress award in the recent PMPC Star Awards for Movies for her performance in the indie film Jesusa. It was then followed by another Best Actress win in the Star Awards for Television for her role in the drama series Pamilya Ko.

Asked about her thoughts on her acting being recognized, Sylvia said that she appreciates and values her every acting award. She added, “Kasi may sinasabing, ‘Balewala ang awards.’ That’s impossible. Awards make us (actors) happy that’s why, they are important to me. Every time I do a teleserye, I don’t expect an award but it always happens na nagkaka-awards ako kaya pasalamat ako dahil siguro nagagampanan ko ‘yung role ko ng mabuti kaya pasalamat ako sa kanila. Nakakatuwa yun until now.”

(Huwag Kang Mangamba’s The Healing is down to its last episodes with the finale airing on Nov. 12.)