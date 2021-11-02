
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Sylvia plans to take year-long break from acting
                        

                           
Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sylvia plans to take year-long break from acting
After not taking a break from showbiz work since 2016, Sylvia Sanchez is looking forward to a lengthy rest period to be spent in the province.
Photo from actress’ Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sylvia Sanchez is not accepting new acting projects anytime soon.



This was what the award-winning actress revealed during the recent virtual media conference for Huwag Kang Mangamba’s final chapter dubbed as The Healing. The cast already finished taping for the remaining episodes of the Kapamilya inspirational drama series.



“Actually, we were done taping so naka-off na si Barang sa akin. Nag-papahinga ako,” she told reporters. “Talagang sobrang pahinga ngayon (she was at home at the time of the media con). I’m grateful to my role as Barang, pero nakakapagod s’ya, sobra.”



In the series, Sylvia’s Barang appears to be child-like with her speech and communication skills badly affected by her mental disability, yet it doesn’t hinder her from building friendships and recognizing loved ones as shown in the series’ revelation scene that she’s the long-lost grandmother of Mira and Joy (portrayed by Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz, respectively).



“After nito, I talked to direk Ruel (Bayani, ABS-CBN business unit head of production), I told him na pahinga muna ako. Sobrang na-drain talaga ako emotionally, physically kay Barang.”



She, too, felt that it would be hard to take on a new role right away knowing how exhausted her mind and body were from portraying her character.



“I want to take a rest (from acting) for at least six months to a year, so that if there’s going to be another offer, then I will have something new to show to the audience.”



According to her, she has not taken a break since 2016 because acting projects landed on her lap one after the other. Right after her stint in The Greatest Love, Sylvia said it was followed by other soaps like La Luna Sangre, Hanggang Saan and Pamilya Ko.



“After nun (Pamilya Ko), ito na, so, hinga muna. I will relax first. I will just stay in the province, that’s in my mind right now so that when I come back, may bago kayong makita, at hindi talo yung producer na mag-aalok sa akin ng bagong role,” said she.







Sylvia plays the mentally-challenged Barang in the Kapamilya inspirational drama series Huwag Kang Mangamba, co-starring with Francine Diaz (left) and Andrea Brillantes.







But Sylvia is not shaking off Barang from her system without appreciating how the role gave her the opportunity to show more of what she can do as an actress “because Barang is not a thinking character. Instinctive si Barang, she connects automatically, naturally.”



Many of her scenes, Sylvia pointed out, had no dialogues yet none of those didn’t make the viewers forget that she’s part of the important scenes.



“She’s just there in the background, meron s’yang sariling mundo but the drama was there,” shared she. “There were so many crying scenes but the most remarkable for me was my scene with Diether (Ocampo), Andrea outside of our house where Samuel (Diether) is telling Mira to stop seeing and getting close to Joy. Then habang pinagsasabihan ni Samuel si Mira, Barang comes to her defense.”



She continued, “Gustong-gusto ko kasi yung eksenang walang iyakan, napaka simple, hindi drama. Walang iyakan, walang luhang tumulo pero tagos sa puso. That, I will never forget.”



Her acting performance as Barang became all the more memorable when Sylvia was named the national winner in the Best Supporting Actress category in the Asian Academy for Creative. In fact, she will be representing the Philippines at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on Dec. 2.



“Sobrang wow, sulit lahat ng pagod,” she remarked. “I am also thankful because all my co-actors gave excellent acting kaya nakapag-react ako ng ganun. Honestly, I didn’t expect it (the award). I’m thankful to Dreamscape for giving me this kind of role.”



She, too, bagged the Best Actress award in the recent PMPC Star Awards for Movies for her performance in the indie film Jesusa. It was then followed by another Best Actress win in the Star Awards for Television for her role in the drama series Pamilya Ko.



Asked about her thoughts on her acting being recognized, Sylvia said that she appreciates and values her every acting award. She added, “Kasi may sinasabing, ‘Balewala ang awards.’ That’s impossible. Awards make us (actors) happy that’s why, they are important to me. Every time I do a teleserye, I don’t expect an award but it always happens na nagkaka-awards ako kaya pasalamat ako dahil siguro nagagampanan ko ‘yung role ko ng mabuti kaya pasalamat ako sa kanila. Nakakatuwa yun until now.”



(Huwag Kang Mangamba’s The Healing is down to its last episodes with the finale airing on Nov. 12.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SYLVIA SANCHEZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casi&ntilde;o
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casiño


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose fired back at Albie Casiño after the actor said that he’s happy that ex-girlfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Super happy': Albie Casi&ntilde;o calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Super happy': Albie Casiño calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he’s tired of covering up for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              WATCH: Jollibee&rsquo;s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
WATCH: Jollibee’s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos


                              
                              

                              

                                 
5 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Entertainment

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mirriam shares Joy of having 'miracle babies' after 40
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mirriam shares Joy of having 'miracle babies' after 40


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miriam Quiambao recently opened up about the challenges, risks, but ultimately, the pride and joy of giving birth to two “miracle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Janine proves that acting indeed runs in her blood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janine proves that acting indeed runs in her blood


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Janine Gutierrez confessed that she couldn’t admit to herself that she wanted to be an actress early on in her acting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lola Amour&rsquo;s #FallenStory challenge brings out love confessions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lola Amour’s #FallenStory challenge brings out love confessions


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“What if I told you that I’ve fallen?” Rising band Lola Amour sings on its latest single Fallen, which has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana&rsquo;s mom praises son-in-law Tom Rodriguez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana’s mom praises son-in-law Tom Rodriguez


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rea Reyes, Carla’s mom, on the newlyweds: ‘They are an extremely lovey-dovey couple. Tom is a perfect gentleman,
the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Remembering music’s dear departed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 November 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
We never really forget our departed loved ones. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cindy Obe&ntilde;ita: From wildcard to Miss Intercontinental 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cindy Obeñita: From wildcard to Miss Intercontinental 2021


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cinderella Faye “Cindy” Obeñita became the second Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with