Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo leads all nominees at 2021 American Music Awards
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Teenage Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo scored the most nominations at this year's American Music Awards with seven due to her debut album "SOUR."



Rodrigo is up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Female Pop Artist. "SOUR" is nominated for Favorite Pop Album while her hit song "drivers license" scored nods in Favorite Trending Song and Favorite Music Video.





According to Billboard, the American Music Awards bill themselves as the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, with winners being selected by fans since 2006.



Fellow Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars is a nominee as well at the 2021 AMAs as part of Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak for Favorite Pop Duo/Group. Their song "Leave the Door Open" is up for Favorite R&B Song and also for Favorite Music Video.



Filipino-American rapper Saweetie, recently announced as the host of the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, scored her sole nomination in Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.



The Weeknd followed Rodrigo with six nominations, including his fourth bid for Artist of the Year. Among his other nominations include Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Male R&B Artist, and Favorite Pop Song for "Save Your Tears (Remix)" with Ariana Grande.



Korean superstar group is also up for Artist of the Year, their first time in the category like Rodrigo. They are up against Silk Sonic for Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Rodrigo, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Favorite Pop Song with their catchy hit "Butter."



Taylor Swift extended her own record after receiving her eighth nomination in Artist of the Year—she has won the award six times, to go with a record-most 32 AMA wins.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

