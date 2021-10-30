
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla nervous to be back on teleserye set
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 8:02am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla nervous to be back on teleserye set
Kapamilya sweethearts Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo
Screengrab from RGE Unit Twitter account
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya on- and off-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla admitted that they’re nervous that they are now back on the shooting their much-anticipated teleserye reunion.



In RGE Unit’s Twitter account, the love team was seen arriving on the first day of their lock-in taping for the teleserye "2G2BT." 



“Sa totoo, super kinakabahan ako. Every time magsisimula, bubuwelo ka ulit, tapos ‘yung mga tao, mas kinakabahan talaga,” Kathryn said. 



“But nandoon ‘yung excitement of course because Direk Mae (Cruz Alviar) is here, ta’s ang daming familiar faces na staff, iyong ibang cast din. It’s a mix of everything. But happy kami na, finally, ito na, tuloy na tuloy na siya. Excited lang kami na makita ng mga tao ‘to,” she added.



 






 



Daniel also admitted that he feels nervous but also excited now that they’re back to taping. 



“May kaba, paninibago, pero nangingibabaw ang excitement. It’s been a while na nakita kami sa TV. We’re just very excited kasi masaya kami sa ginagawa naming istorya ngayon, sa mga kasama namin dito sa show. Excited na rin kaming may maihandog ulit sa aming mga tagasuporta na matagal nang naghihintay,” he said.



Kathryn and Daniel started shooting their comeback series "2G2BT" this week. It will mark the couple's first teleserye in four years after "La Luna Sangre" in 2017, "Pangako Sa'yo" in 2015 and "Got To Believe" in 2013. 



Apart from the couple, the teleserye cast includes Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva and Smokey Manaloto.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DANIEL PADILLA
                                                      KATHRYN BERNARDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Super happy': Albie Casi&ntilde;o calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Super happy': Albie Casiño calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he’s tired of covering up for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI issues subpoena to Annabelle Rama over Pacquiao ex-aide controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI issues subpoena to Annabelle Rama over Pacquiao ex-aide controversy


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) issued a subpoena yesterday for talent manager Annabelle Rama over the cyber libel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes says ex Paulo reached out after breakup with Paolo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes says ex Paulo reached out after breakup with Paolo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes revealed that her old flame Paulo Avelino reached out to her upon learning that she had troubles with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes admitted that she still has not forgiven former partner Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde collaborated with South Korean singer-songwriter YELO in the song titled “Little Thi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo announce engagement, expecting baby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo announce engagement, expecting baby


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso stars Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo announced that they are engaged and are expecting a baby. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Cinderella story: Philippines' Cindy Faye Obe&ntilde;ita bags Miss&nbsp;InterContinental 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Cinderella story: Philippines' Cindy Faye Obeñita bags Miss InterContinental 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita bested 71 other hopefuls and was crowned as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kylie goes &lsquo;bigger, better and bolder&rsquo; in latest starrer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kylie goes ‘bigger, better and bolder’ in latest starrer


                              

                                                                  By Leah  C. Salterio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
That was how beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa’s latest film role in the director Mac Alejandre’s romance-drama,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay CEO partners anew with Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay CEO partners anew with Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
US-based Filipina skin care specialist Olivia Quido-Co said she is hoping to meet Heart Evangelista one day when The STAR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with