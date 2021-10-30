Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla nervous to be back on teleserye set

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya on- and off-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla admitted that they’re nervous that they are now back on the shooting their much-anticipated teleserye reunion.

In RGE Unit’s Twitter account, the love team was seen arriving on the first day of their lock-in taping for the teleserye "2G2BT."

“Sa totoo, super kinakabahan ako. Every time magsisimula, bubuwelo ka ulit, tapos ‘yung mga tao, mas kinakabahan talaga,” Kathryn said.

“But nandoon ‘yung excitement of course because Direk Mae (Cruz Alviar) is here, ta’s ang daming familiar faces na staff, iyong ibang cast din. It’s a mix of everything. But happy kami na, finally, ito na, tuloy na tuloy na siya. Excited lang kami na makita ng mga tao ‘to,” she added.

Daniel also admitted that he feels nervous but also excited now that they’re back to taping.

“May kaba, paninibago, pero nangingibabaw ang excitement. It’s been a while na nakita kami sa TV. We’re just very excited kasi masaya kami sa ginagawa naming istorya ngayon, sa mga kasama namin dito sa show. Excited na rin kaming may maihandog ulit sa aming mga tagasuporta na matagal nang naghihintay,” he said.

Kathryn and Daniel started shooting their comeback series "2G2BT" this week. It will mark the couple's first teleserye in four years after "La Luna Sangre" in 2017, "Pangako Sa'yo" in 2015 and "Got To Believe" in 2013.

Apart from the couple, the teleserye cast includes Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva and Smokey Manaloto.