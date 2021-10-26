Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi denied that she and actor Marco Gumabao are in a relationship.

During her recent live video wherein she interacted with her fans, Ivana was asked if the romance rumors were true.

“Wala. Totoo talaga. 'Pag may jowa ako, sasabihan ko kayo,” Ivana said.

Romance rumors between Ivana and Marco started when a video of them enjoying a karaoke session was uploaded online. Marco was seen holding Ivana’s thigh in the video.

Ivana was also asked if there’s a possibility if she and her celebrity crush Joshua Garcia can be in a relationship.

“Lagi ko naman sinasabi, lahat may pag-asa,” she said.

Ivana admitted to Ogie Diaz in his vlog that she’s exchanging messages with the actor on social media.

“Cute 'yung mukha at saka mabait siya. Nakita ko pa na family-oriented. Pero hindi ko masabi kasi 'di ko pa siya nami-meet personally,” Ivana said.

Joshua, meanwhile, thanked Ivana for appreciating his talent.

“Siyempre thank you kasi na-appreciate 'yung work kong ginagawa, 'yung pag-arte. Base sa narinig ko, na-appreciate niya 'yung acting, so thankful. Very thankful ako as an actor. Maraming salamat,” Joshua said during his recent “Viral” series press conference.

