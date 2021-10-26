'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles-based model BB Gandanghari gave her reaction on the breakup issue involving her niece Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica.

In her Instagram account, BB was asked by her fans during a live session what’s her reaction to the issue.

"Matagal na silang hiwalay. That's what I know," BB said.

When asked what’s her reaction to Aljur’s post saying Kylie was the first one to cheat, BB refused to answer the question.

"That, hindi na ako pwede makialam. Hindi ko na alam iyan. Hindi naman ako nagtatanong," BB said.

BB, who also separated with wife Carmina Villaroel when she was still Rustom Padilla, said that separation is not a joke.

"Ang paghihiwalay, galing tayo diyan 'di ba? Ang paghihiwalay is not a joke. It's not a career move or something para mapag-usapan ka. Masakit 'yan," BB said.

She then advised Kylie and Aljur to keep their marital problems private.

"Try to keep your dirty linens in the washroom. Try to keep things private as much as possible kasi may mga anak kayo. As of now, I think you're not the priorities — the parents. I think what you need to think about now are the children," BB said.

RELATED: First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview

'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica