
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 1:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica
BB Gandanghari
Photos from BB Gandanghari’s Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles-based model BB Gandanghari gave her reaction on the breakup issue involving her niece Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica. 



In her Instagram account, BB was asked by her fans during a live session what’s her reaction to the issue. 



"Matagal na silang hiwalay. That's what I know," BB said. 



When asked what’s her reaction to Aljur’s post saying Kylie was the first one to cheat, BB refused to answer the question. 



 










 



"That, hindi na ako pwede makialam. Hindi ko na alam iyan. Hindi naman ako nagtatanong," BB said. 



BB, who also separated with wife Carmina Villaroel when she was still Rustom Padilla, said that separation is not a joke. 



"Ang paghihiwalay, galing tayo diyan 'di ba? Ang paghihiwalay is not a joke. It's not a career move or something para mapag-usapan ka. Masakit 'yan," BB said. 



She then advised Kylie and Aljur to keep their marital problems private. 



"Try to keep your dirty linens in the washroom. Try to keep things private as much as possible kasi may mga anak kayo. As of now, I think you're not the priorities — the parents. I think what you need to think about now are the children," BB said. 



RELATED: First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview



'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALJUR ABRENICA AND KYLIE PADILLA
                                                      BB GANDANGÂ­HARI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
In her tell-all interview with Jessica Soho for “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” that was aired on GMA yesterday, Kylie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;On paper we&rsquo;re still married&rsquo;: Kylie Padilla reminds Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘On paper we’re still married’: Kylie Padilla reminds Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
During her interview with Jessica Soho on “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” yesterday, Kylie admitted that she and Aljur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Back on air with Ali Sotto
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Back on air with Ali Sotto


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After a year of hiatus, Ali Sotto and I are back on TV-radio through the newest program, Ano Sa Palagay Niyo or ASPN on Net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN shutdown triggered Arjo Atayde to run for Congress &ndash; Sylvia Sanchez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN shutdown triggered Arjo Atayde to run for Congress – Sylvia Sanchez


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Sylvia Sanchez admitted that ABS-CBN’s franchise denial was a big factor on why her son Arjo Atayde decided...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso star Kylie Padilla answered point-by-point the allegations thrown at her over her breakup with Kapamilya actor Aljur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Iloilo short film "Ang May Akda: Ikatlong Yugto" recently won the Extreme Scream Award in the Halloween Edition of the Berlin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi denied that she and actor Marco Gumabao are in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities from different networks flooded “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino’s post, saying their congratulations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin was practicing drawing gun when he fired fatal shot &mdash; director
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin was practicing drawing gun when he fired fatal shot — director


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun from his holster and pointing it at the camera when he fatally shot cinematographer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Vic Sotto&rsquo;s comedy continues to click with audiences
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Vic Sotto’s comedy continues to click with audiences


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vic, the seasoned comedian, attributes the charm of his sitcom Daddy’s Gurl to the writers and director, who came up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with