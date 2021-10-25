‘On paper we’re still married’: Kylie Padilla reminds Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval

From left: Aljur Abrenica with wife Kylie Padilla at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball; Aljur and AJ allegedly spotted in a mall

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Kylie Padilla reminded her ex-husband Aljur Abrenica and his rumored new girlfriend AJ Raval to be careful because although Kylie and Aljur agreed to date other people, their marriage is still not annulled.

During her interview with Jessica Soho on “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” yesterday, Kylie admitted that she and Aljur are still married – on paper – so Aljur should be careful in flaunting his new romance in public.

Related Stories First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview

“I actually wanted to talk to her (AJ),” Kylie told Jessica when asked for reaction to AJ’s apology for reposting Aljur’s Facebook post that claimed that it was Kylie who cheated first and wrecked their family.

“Napagdaanan ko rin ‘yan na binabash ako dahil nililigawan ako. And I wanted to talk to her to help her out on how to handle it. Para lang maiwasan lang ‘yung nangyari ngayon. But my help’s not being asked, so I’ll not give it na lang.”

She said she can relate with AJ when the sexy star claimed that the “mistress” allegations have been affecting AJ’s mental health.

“I totally understand kung doon sila nanggagaling. S’ya ‘yung bagong nililigawan eh, nababash na sila. I’ve been on that side and I know how scary and confusing and sobrang nakakasira s’ya ng mental health eh, ‘di ba? But I wish na iningatan na lang nila,” Kylie said.

Kylie, however, wished that Aljur and AJ would not point at her for the bashing that they are getting.

“They can’t blame me for that, too. Because we both had an agreement eh that we can both see other people. I wish you guys were more careful. Don’t blame it on me.”

Like her, Kylie also understands that it is also unfair for AJ to be branded as “mistress.” But since Aljur and AJ chose to be in the situation they are in, they should know how to deal with it, Kylie said.

“Feeling ko, there’s history na unfair talaga sa babae. Pero parang feeling ko patas lang kasi parang alam ko kung sa’n nanggagaling ‘yung ex ko. Kasi my daddy cares. Nakita n’ya na malungkot ako nu’ng time na ‘yon, so nakapagsalita s’ya. Naramdaman ni Aljur na kailangan n’yang sbaihin ‘yung side n’ya, na he’s entitled. Pero it boils down kasi kung papano natin ihahandle ‘yung sitwasyon eh. Nu’ng pinasok nila ‘yung sitwasyon na ‘yun, alam naman nila sasabihin ng mga tao.”

Kylie then asked her ex-husband and his rumored new lover to be careful in displaying their affection.

“Kasi on paper we’re still married even though we’re separated. Sana iningatan na lang,” Kylie said.

“Iniisip ko pa rin ‘yung relationship namin as friends eh. Kasi we have kids, we need to co-parent and ayokong maranasan nila na toxic ‘yung parents nila at hiwalay na.”

RELATED: 'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica