
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
‘On paper we’re still married’: Kylie Padilla reminds Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 4:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
âOn paper weâre still marriedâ: Kylie Padilla reminds Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval
From left: Aljur Abrenica with wife Kylie Padilla at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball; Aljur and AJ allegedly spotted in a mall
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file; @blueamihan via Twitter, screenshots
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Kylie Padilla reminded her ex-husband Aljur Abrenica and his rumored new girlfriend AJ Raval to be careful because although Kylie and Aljur agreed to date other people, their marriage is still not annulled.



During her interview with Jessica Soho on “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” yesterday, Kylie admitted that she and Aljur are still married – on paper – so Aljur should be careful in flaunting his new romance in public.





“I actually wanted to talk to her (AJ),” Kylie told Jessica when asked for reaction to AJ’s apology for reposting Aljur’s Facebook post that claimed that it was Kylie who cheated first and wrecked their family.



“Napagdaanan ko rin ‘yan na binabash ako dahil nililigawan ako. And I wanted to talk to her to help her out on how to handle it. Para lang maiwasan lang ‘yung nangyari ngayon. But my help’s not being asked, so I’ll not give it na lang.”



She said she can relate with AJ when the sexy star claimed that the “mistress” allegations have been affecting AJ’s mental health.



“I totally understand kung doon sila nanggagaling. S’ya ‘yung bagong nililigawan eh, nababash na sila. I’ve been on that side and I know how scary and confusing and sobrang nakakasira s’ya ng mental health eh, ‘di ba? But I wish na iningatan na lang nila,” Kylie said.



Kylie, however, wished that Aljur and AJ would not point at her for the bashing that they are getting.



“They can’t blame me for that, too. Because we both had an agreement eh that we can both see other people. I wish you guys were more careful. Don’t blame it on me.”



Like her, Kylie also understands that it is also unfair for AJ to be branded as “mistress.” But since Aljur and AJ chose to be in the situation they are in, they should know how to deal with it, Kylie said.



“Feeling ko, there’s history na unfair talaga sa babae. Pero parang feeling ko patas lang kasi parang alam ko kung sa’n nanggagaling ‘yung ex ko. Kasi my daddy cares. Nakita n’ya na malungkot ako nu’ng time na ‘yon, so nakapagsalita s’ya. Naramdaman ni Aljur na kailangan n’yang sbaihin ‘yung side n’ya, na he’s entitled. Pero it boils down kasi kung papano natin ihahandle ‘yung sitwasyon eh. Nu’ng pinasok nila ‘yung sitwasyon na ‘yun, alam naman nila sasabihin ng mga tao.”



Kylie then asked her ex-husband and his rumored new lover to be careful in displaying their affection.



“Kasi on paper we’re still married even though we’re separated. Sana iningatan na lang,” Kylie said.



“Iniisip ko pa rin ‘yung relationship namin as friends eh. Kasi we have kids, we need to co-parent and ayokong maranasan nila na toxic ‘yung parents nila at hiwalay na.”



RELATED: 'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AJ RAVAL
                                                      ALJUR ABRENICA
                                                      KYLIE PADILLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-PBB housemate among Miss Universe UAE top 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-PBB housemate among Miss Universe UAE top 30


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A runway challenge and a question asking an applicant why she deserves to be part of United Arab Emirates' historic entry into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s former associate Jayke Joson responded to Annabelle Rama's Twitter rant yesterday, calling the talent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After calling her 'liar,' Annabelle Rama fires back at Pacquiao's ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After calling her 'liar,' Annabelle Rama fires back at Pacquiao's ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Talent manager Annabelle Rama fired back at Sen. Manny Pacquiao's former aide Jayke Joson for calling her a “liar....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aces & Queens produces 8 new winners, 6 titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aces & Queens produces 8 new winners, 6 titles


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Since its inception in 2001, Aces & Queens has been known for training and producing world-class beauty queens such as Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How motherhood changed Rachelle Ann Go&rsquo;s priorities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How motherhood changed Rachelle Ann Go’s priorities


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There’s nothing quite like the glow of a first-time mother.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet Jeffrey Querubin, the inspirational crooner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meet Jeffrey Querubin, the inspirational crooner


                              

                                                                  By Leah C.Salterio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is perhaps no better time than this pandemic to release inspirational songs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The jukebox of lost memory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The jukebox of lost memory


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
First time I met the late guitarist Noli Aurillo, who died of COVID this month, age 62, was sometime in the early 2000s, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viral Scandal remindsviewers to think before they click
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viral Scandal remindsviewers to think before they click


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While social media can be fun and a great way to communicate with friends, it can be risky as well. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden Richards remains a dutiful son and Kapuso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden Richards remains a dutiful son and Kapuso


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Alden wants to do edgy roles and collaborate with senior and new actors after renewing his partnership with GMA. He is also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bieber, Keaton portray grief, hope & forever love in Ghost video
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bieber, Keaton portray grief, hope & forever love in Ghost video


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Thanks to the video for his new single release Ghost, Justin Bieber has just become the most wanted grandson in the worl...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with