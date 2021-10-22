Joshua Garcia reacts to Ivana Alawi's 'crush' admission

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to Ivana Alawi’s admission that she has a crush on him.

During the recent virtual press conference of his upcoming series “Viral,” Joshua said it feels good that someone is recognizing him.

“Kapag may humahanga sa 'kin, nakakadagdag ng confidence 'yun para sa lalaki,” he said.

“'Di ko alam reaction ko,” he added.

He thanked Ivana for appreciating his talent.

“Siyempre thank you kasi na-appreciate 'yung work kong ginagawa, 'yung pag-arte. Base sa narinig ko, na-appreciate niya 'yung acting, so thankful. Very thankful ako as an actor. Maraming salamat,” Joshua said.

“I'm open maging kaibigan, okay lang sa 'kin,” he added.

Ivana admitted to Ogie Diaz in his vlog that she’s exchanging messages with the actor on social media.

“Cute 'yung mukha at saka mabait siya. Nakita ko pa na family-oriented. Pero hindi ko masabi kasi 'di ko pa siya nami-meet personally,” Ivana said.

When asked by Ogie if there’s a possibility that she and Joshua can be a couple, Ivana said to ask the question to Joshua.

“Ay itanong n'yo na lang (sa kanya)... Gusto ko kasing makilala muna siya bago ko kurutin 'yung sarili ko,” she said.

Joshua will be leading the show “Viral” with Charlie Dizon. It will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming) and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).