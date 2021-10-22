
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Joshua Garcia reacts to Ivana Alawi's 'crush' admission
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 8:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Joshua Garcia reacts to Ivana Alawi's 'crush' admission
Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi
Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to Ivana Alawi’s admission that she has a crush on him.



During the recent virtual press conference of his upcoming series “Viral,” Joshua said it feels good that someone is recognizing him. 



“Kapag may humahanga sa 'kin, nakakadagdag ng confidence 'yun para sa lalaki,” he said. 



“'Di ko alam reaction ko,” he added. 



 










 



He thanked Ivana for appreciating his talent. 



“Siyempre thank you kasi na-appreciate 'yung work kong ginagawa, 'yung pag-arte. Base sa narinig ko, na-appreciate niya 'yung acting, so thankful. Very thankful ako as an actor. Maraming salamat,” Joshua said. 



“I'm open maging kaibigan, okay lang sa 'kin,” he added. 



Ivana admitted to Ogie Diaz in his vlog that she’s exchanging messages with the actor on social media. 



“Cute 'yung mukha at saka mabait siya. Nakita ko pa na family-oriented. Pero hindi ko masabi kasi 'di ko pa siya nami-meet personally,” Ivana said. 



When asked by Ogie if there’s a possibility that she and Joshua can be a couple, Ivana said to ask the question to Joshua. 



“Ay itanong n'yo na lang (sa kanya)... Gusto ko kasing makilala muna siya bago ko kurutin 'yung sarili ko,” she said. 



Joshua will be leading the show “Viral” with Charlie Dizon. It will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming) and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IVANA ALAWI
                                                      JOSHUA GARCIA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao aide hits back at Annabelle Rama


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s former associate Jayke Joson responded to Annabelle Rama's Twitter rant yesterday, calling the talent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla called out veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin after Cristy alleged that Kylie was always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: police
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: police


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stop your lies&rsquo;: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stop your lies’: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Princess Paulino, believed to be the cousin of actress Kylie Padilla, lashed out against Kylie’s ex-husband, Aljur Abrenica,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sherwin Gatchalian, Bianca Manalo ready to tie the knot?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sherwin Gatchalian, Bianca Manalo ready to tie the knot?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian recently talked about marriage plans with girlfriend Bianca Manalo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Aswang,” a documentary about the bloody drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte, made history as the first documentary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
One Direction member Harry Styles made headlines this week as he is reportedly joining Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After calling her 'liar,' Annabelle Rama fires back at Pacquiao's ex-aide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After calling her 'liar,' Annabelle Rama fires back at Pacquiao's ex-aide


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Talent manager Annabelle Rama fired back at Sen. Manny Pacquiao's former aide Jayke Joson for calling her a “liar....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
When more celebs, athletes and beauty queens try their luck in politics, many can’t help but ask if they’re only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez released their prenup video and photos on social media.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with