Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez share prenup video, photos

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez released their prenup video and photos on social media.

In her Instgram account, Carla posted the video produced by Bob Nicolas.

Carla captioned the post with three white heart emojis.

In the video, the couple can be seen inside an ancient house wherein Tom is drawing Carla in a sketchpad. Tom's drawing then came to life and then they romantically dance and kiss. The couple then went to a farm where they enjoy each other's company.

The video ended with the couple’s names.

Prior to the release of their prenup video, the couple also shared their prenup photos.

Tom shared the snaps by wedding photographer Pat Dy on his Instagram account, describing the shoot as "fun."

“Who knew prenup shoots would be this much fun? Well...with this DREAM TEAM...it just IS!!!” Tom wrote in the caption.

Pat thanked the couple for trusting him.

“It’s always about finding that sweet spot (photography wise) that's appropriate for my couples. From shooting on a mountain with a dark editorial, high contrast look,” he said.

“This time, a much lighter mood with Tom and Carla for their engagement shoot. I always remind myself that it’s always about my subjects over any photography approach. Thank you Tom and Carla for letting us immerse in your space and getting to know you much better. What a day that was,” he added.

According to reports, the couple is set to tie the know tomorrow, October 23.

