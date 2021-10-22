'Mahiya naman kayo': Kylie Padilla calls out Cristy Fermin over Aljur Abrenica issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla called out veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin after Cristy alleged that Kylie was always talking with someone on the phone when she was still in a relationship with Aljur Abrenica.

In a now deleted post on Twitter, Kylie warned Cristy that she’s just holding back because of her sons.

“Hi Cristy Fermin. Alam ko kung sino source mo. Wag nyong hintayin mag salita ako tungkol sainyo. Nag titimpi ako para sa mga anak ko,” she said.

“Tignan nyo mga mali nyo sa sarili nyo bago kayo manghusga ng ibang tao. Ano bang makukuha nyo sa pag sisira sakin? GROW UP. Ang tatanda nyo na,” she added.

In another tweet, the actress asked the veteran columnist to tell the truth should she talk again against her.

“At sana kung sisiraan nyo ako totoo mga pinagsasabi nyo. Mahiya naman kayo sa mga sarili nyo,” she said.

It can be recalled that Cristy spoke about Kylie and Aljur in her radio program “Cristy Per Minute” last October 20.

“Kung natatandaan niyo po, mga kapatid, lagi po nating pinag-uusapan noon ‘yung kwento ng aking source na si Kylie po talaga ‘yung laging may kausap sa garden,” Cristy said.

“Kahit na madaling-araw, oo, meron siyang kausap sa phone, bumababa siya. Kahit sa kusina, gano’n-gano’n, meron siyang kausap. Natural, hindi naman patay na lokohan si Aljur, ‘di ba? Lalaki ‘yan. Kung ang babae po ay malakas ang pakiramdam, ang tunog naman po ng lalaki, matibay,” she added.

