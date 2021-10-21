
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Global fame, local success
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 3:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Global fame, local success
Filipino-American beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nowadays, fame comes so conveniently, especially if you know how to use the right platform for your talents, beauty and natural wit.



The Internet has provided everyone an equal platform that, regardless of age, race, language and gender, once you get the attention of the scrutinizing people of the world wide web, then you are really in for a treat – or sometimes a trick.



Take for example the case of the Filipino-American beauty influencer and social media personality, Bretman Rock. The Internet went crazy when the American men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy, released its October 2021 digital cover featuring its first openly gay man star Bretman Rock.



Wearing the famous bunny ears, Bretman followed the (rabbit) footsteps of actors Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd, Bad Bunny and the magazine’s late founder, Hugh Hefner – few men to ever wear the Playboy's ears.






Currently, Bretman’s Instagram post has more than 2 million likes since it was published last October 2.



Born Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga, the 23-year-old Internet celebrity gained popularity from his unique and witty online makeup tutorials and humorous take on style, fashion and life in general. His fame continues as he stars in his reality TV show, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, which aired last June.



In 2017, Bretman Rock was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the 30 Most Influential Teens alongside Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, photographer Brooklyn Beckham, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and actress Millie Bobby Brown. In 2018, Bretman Rock was also included in the Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia – Media, Marketing, & Advertising" list.



Through all his achievements and recognitions, no one can deny the fact that Bretman has achieved a tremendous amount of success, all thanks to his natural wit and talent that have been continuously getting admiration and support from various people and brands.



In a recent report from Money Inc., Bretman’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million (over P100 million). The impressive sum reported is largely due to his work as a social media influencer on a variety of platforms including Youtube, where he now has 8.85 million subscribers, and Instagram, where he has 17.8 million followers.



The success of Bretman echoes the global feat of the LGBT Community. The inclusion among various platforms, most especially among different industries, has been an ongoing call of the LGBT+ Community seeking a more diverse and inclusive society.






In the Philippines, where LGBT+ personalities are likewise often associated with the entertainment industry, a recent survey conducted by The Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP)—a collaborative, voluntary and non-profit community of practice for equal opportunity employers and inclusive business organizations in the Philippines—showed that 88% of companies surveyed publicly expressed their support to LGBT+ Inclusion.



The majority of the respondents also indicated that they are currently funding LGBT+ related CSR activities to further encourage inclusivity among clients and customers.



“The LGBT+ Workplace Inclusion Survey 2021 was conducted to further enhance the LGBT+ policies in the country, primarily in the corporate world, as well as influence the government to strengthen old policies and create new ones that will include, respect and protect the LGBT+ Community,” shared PFIP Board of Trustee Chris Eugenio.



The PFIP 2021 LGBT+ Workplace Inclusion Survey covers six key facets of inclusivity in companies including:



    
	
  1. Inclusive Policies
    2. 
	
  2. Inclusive Benefits
    3. 
	
  3. Organizational Support
    4. 
	
  4. Technology for Inclusion
    5. 
	
  5. Education and Enablement, and
    6. 
	
  6. Social Responsibility and Thought Lead.
    7. 




The survey revealed that more than half of the respondents offer inclusive benefits to same-sex domestic partners. This means that there is room for growth in transgender-inclusive practices in the corporate world in the Philippines.







Board of Trustees from left: Weena Ekid, Chris Eugenio, Jeiz Robles, Ronil Villacorta and Michael Santos

Photo Release









Meanwhile, in terms of Organizational Support, 64% of the respondents shared that they have a variety of leaders who enable D&I policies in the workplace. Over a half have LGBT+ networks for employees.



In terms of Technology for Inclusion, more than half of the respondents allow employees to declare their chosen names and pronouns in emails, company directory and in the HR system – and exactly half harness data for their D&I strategies.



Lastly, in terms of Education and Enablement, most respondents offer general and leadership training on D&I topics. Leadership programs for allyship and career advancement for LGBT+ employees and leaders are areas for potential expansion of training themes.



The Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride takes pride in the 2021 LGBT+ Workplace Inclusion Survey as the first of its kind survey done locally that shares the most recent scenario of LGBT+ employees in the corporate set-up across various industries.



 



To know more about The Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride, Follow PFIP on facebook.com/PFIP.Pride. To request for a copy of the 2021 LGBT+ Workplace Inclusion Survey, email: secretariat@pfip.com.ph.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

