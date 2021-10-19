ABS-CBN wins Best TV Station despite franchise denial

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN won as the Best TV Station despite not having a franchise at the 34th Star Awards for Television held virtually by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) last Sunday.



Kapamilya shows and artists also won big, bagging a total of 24 awards from the award-giving body.

Among the winners from the network was teleserye “Pamilya Ko,” which was named Best Primetime TV Series, while its stars JM de Guzman and Sylvia Sanchez were hailed as Best Drama Actor and Best Drama Actress.



“King of Talk” Boy Abunda received the Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award and won as Best Public Affairs Program Host and Best Celebrity Talk Show Host for “The Bottomline” and “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” which then won Best Public Affairs Program and Best Celebrity Talk Show, respectively.



“Ipaglaban Mo” also won as Best Drama Anthology while “It’s Showtime” was chosen as Best Variety Show. “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Amy Perez took home honors as well as Best Male and Female TV Hosts, while Luis Manzano of “I Can See Your Voice” got Best Talent Search Program Host.



ABS-CBN News was also recipient of major awards at the event, which honored outstanding programs and performances from September 2019 to August 2020.

“TV Patrol” won Best News Program, “Umagang Kay Ganda” won Best Morning Show, Kim Atienza won Best Educational Program Host for “Matanglawin,” while Julius Babao won Best Male Newscaster for “Bandila.”



Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas, who spent decades as anchor of many news and magazine shows in ABS-CBN like "TV Patrol" and "Rated K," was also presented with the Excellence in Broadcasting Lifetime Achievement Award.



ABS-CBN’s young stars also shone this year, led by Seth Fedelin, whose portrayal in the “MMK” episode “Ilog” was hailed as Best Single Performance by an Actor; and Kaori Oinuma, whose performance in the “Mata” episode clinched her Best New Female TV Personality win. Enzo Pelojero of “Starla” also won Best Child Performer while Seth and Andrea Brillantes received the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year award.



ABS-CBN Foundation’s “G Diaries” added two trophies to ABS-CBN’s haul, winning Best Travel Show, while the show's host Ernie Lopez emerged as Best Travel Show Host.