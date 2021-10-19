
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque exchange 'I Love Yous' at Bea's birthday
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 11:59am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque exchange 'I Love Yous' at Bea's birthday
Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque
Dominic Roque via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque penned a short but sweet birthday message for his girlfriend Bea Alonzo who celebrated her 34th birthday last Sunday. 



In his Instagram account, Dominic posted a photo of them being sweet to each other while holding a birthday cake and three dozen red roses. 



“Happy Happy Birthday Hunnn… I love you!” Dominic captioned the post. 



“I love you hun,” Bea replied.



 










 



The Kapuso actress also shared in her Instagram story that Dominic gifted her with a brown puppy. 



Related: How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama



Bea confirmed her relationship with Dominic last August after they came back from a California trip. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

