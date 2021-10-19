Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque exchange 'I Love Yous' at Bea's birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque penned a short but sweet birthday message for his girlfriend Bea Alonzo who celebrated her 34th birthday last Sunday.

In his Instagram account, Dominic posted a photo of them being sweet to each other while holding a birthday cake and three dozen red roses.

“Happy Happy Birthday Hunnn… I love you!” Dominic captioned the post.

“I love you hun,” Bea replied.

The Kapuso actress also shared in her Instagram story that Dominic gifted her with a brown puppy.

Related: How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama

Bea confirmed her relationship with Dominic last August after they came back from a California trip.