'There was a lot of crying': Alex Gonzaga recalls miscarriage 
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 12:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'There was a lot of crying': Alex Gonzaga recalls miscarriageÂ 
Alex Gonzaga at the hospital (left); Alex with husband Mikee Morada
Alex Gonzaga via Instagram, screenshots
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga broke her silence over miscarriage rumors that circulated online after veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis wrote about it in an Instagram post last October 9.



According to Alex, she and husband Mikee Morada waited for the pregnancy to naturally end before they can tell their story.



“Hi. 2 months ago we found out that I was pregnant and 3 weeks ago, we got a heartbreaking news that we might be having an anembryonic pregnancy (blighted ovum),” Alex began.



“Our doctor advised us to wait for the process to naturally take its course. So we had to wait for awhile for the pregnancy to finally end before we can tell our story.”



 










 



The ordeal was so heartbreaking that it tested their faith.



“The waiting and praying tested our faith and there (was) a lot of crying. (Every day,) we were clinging on to a miracle that an embryo would still appear but last Tuesday (Oct 12), the Lord’s will prevailed and we finally closed the book of our first pregnancy,” she explained.



Although painful, Alex said she shared their story to give inspiration.



“We share our story to give hope that in the midst of this pain and loss the Lord will always sustain you. To any couple who’s going through this or who might go through this pain, don’t ever lose hope. It’s not your fault this happened. At your own pace you can start to grieve and heal.”



She remains hopeful that she would bear a child again in the future.



“Mikee and I held on to our Lord Jesus to prepare and help us accept our situation. He blessed us with a kind of LOVE that is ready to understand. We know that in His perfect time He will bless us with our ultimate desire.”



She sent her thanks not only to people who stood by their side, but also to their little bundle of joy.



“To our baby whom we almost had, thank you for giving mommy and daddy joy even for a short span. Lastly, thank you to everyone who gave us time to heal.”



Celebrities poured love and prayers for the couple.



“Praying for your healing Alex. Yours, Mikee’s and your family’s healing,” said singer, actress and vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome. 



“Stay strong Ate Cath,” added singer-actress Maris Racal.



“Sending my prayers and love,” enthused actress-beauty queen Kylie Verzosa.



“Sending prayers and love,” commented actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi.



Last October 9, Lolit wrote on Instagram: “Naawa naman ako sa balita na nakunan daw si Alex Gonzaga. Kasi nga worried na worried ang mga followers niya at gusto malaman ang tutoong nangyari pero may nagsabi na sa vlog na lang daw ni Alex o Toni Gonzaga hintayin. Para bang ginawa ng business pati malungkot na balita. 



“Siyempre para sa sinuman babae very sad na mawala ang baby mo, lalo at first baby nilang mag-asawa. Hindi naman siguro tutoo na nagagalit ang mother Pinty nila Alex st Toni na lumabas ang balita dahil gusto nga daw nila na maging exclusive sa vlog nila. Very petty ‘di ba? Dahil lang sa vlog pati ganitong balita itatago? Eh married naman si Alex, at paano itatago iyon medical record? Basta for us, get well soon Alex, at be strong. Magkakaruon ka pa uli ng baby, we pray for that. Amen.”



Mikee expressed dismay by commenting on the post: “(Ma’am,) masakit at nakakadismaya naman. Hindi lang patungkol kay Alex ang inyong sinulat, tungkol ito sa amin mag-asawa. Kaya hinihingi ko ang inyong pag-respeto. Huwag po kayong gumawa ng kwento sa ganitong klaseng sitwasyon lalo't hindi niyo naman alam ang totoong pangyayari. Salamat.”



Lolit has since apologized for the post, saying in a follow-up post: “If I have offended, o may nasaktan dahil dito, I am very sorry. Hindi iyon at never iyon ang naging intention ko nang isulat at i-post ko iyon.”



RELATED: Funny and financially savvy: Alex Gonzaga shares her 3 'pondo' practices


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

