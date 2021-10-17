
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Brillante Mendoza honors boxers in Gensan Punch, wins award at Busan filmfest
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
October 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Brillante Mendoza honors boxers in Gensan Punch, wins award at Busan filmfest
Direk Brillante on his film Gensan Punch, recipient of Kim Jiseok Award at the just-concluded Busan film festival: ‘We also hope that the film will bring attention to hardworking and skilled boxers in General Santos City, the rest of the Philippines and Japan; and certainly around the world, there are so many who dream to succeed in the field but face difficulties in reaching it.’
HBO Asia
                        

                        
Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza hopes to “bring attention to hardworking and skilled boxers” in the Philippines and Japan after winning the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) last Friday for his film Gensan Punch.



The award was given in honor of the late South Korean program director and co-founder of the BIFF.



The HBO Asia’s original Gensan Punch is inspired by the true story of Naozumi Tsuchiyama, a Japanese man with a prosthetic leg who goes to the Philippines to train and pursue his dream of becoming a professional boxer, the synopsis reads.



The so-called Gensan Quarter of General Santos City has long been known for producing athletes including presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao. The film tackles the issue of discrimination towards the disabled, especially in competitive sport.



“Receiving the Kim Jiseok Award for Gensan Punch is an honor, especially since Kim Jiseok was an artist worthy of respect and was a good friend. It means a lot to my team, as artists and Filipinos, for it is our intention to constantly try build friendships and bridges as we tell these stories to the world,” direk Brillante said in a statement sent to The STAR.



“We also hope that the film will bring attention to hardworking and skilled boxers in General Santos City, the rest of the Philippines and Japan; and certainly around the world, there are so many who dream to succeed in the field but face difficulties in reaching it,” he added.



The film also wishes to “emphasize that we must respect those who have disabilities and do more to strengthen them as they pursue their goals,” said direk Brillante.



He furthered, “May we never give up on our dreams. We appreciate those who supported us, and made this happen.”



The jury also praised the Filipino-Japanese film, “Incredibly strong story narrated in a documentary style. It is not just a story of a hero’s path to victory, but a story of building human relationships. Okinawa and Gensokyo are two seemingly different worlds, but they are connected by the warmth of people and their beliefs.”



In 2007, direk Brillante’s films Foster Child and Tirador also participated in BIFF. After which, he would always receive invites from the prominent film festival.



In 2009, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker won the Best Director award for Kinatay at Cannes Film Festival and his film Lola bagged the Best Film award at the Sixth Dubai International Film Festival.



Gensan Punch is one of the two winners of the Kim Jiseok Award this year. Seven nominated films from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Philippines, and Singapore vied for the coveted award which is given to the most attractive film that reflects the contemporary standing of Asian cinema.



In English, Japanese and Tagalog, Gensan Punch was filmed in both the Philippines and Japan, and stars Shogen (Death Note; Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist), Ronnie Lazaro (Affliction; Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story), Kaho Minami (Dream Street; Hotaru), Beauty Gonzales (The Heiress; Angelito: Batang Ama) and Vince Rillon (3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!; Ang Probinsyano).



It was created and written by Honee Alipio, produced by Takahiro Yamashita and Krisma Maclang Fajardo and executive produced by direk Brillante, Simon Crowe and Fumie Suzuki Lancaster.



The movie will also be screened in the Gala Selection (non-competition) at the upcoming 34th Tokyo International Film Festival. It will premiere exclusively on HBO Go and HBO in December.



Last month, John Arcilla won the Coppa Volti at the Venice Film Festival for his performance in the HBO Asia Originals series On the Job.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIFF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval reiterates she's not the reason behind Ajur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval reiterates she's not the reason behind Ajur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval cleared her name as the third party that caused the breakup of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidiylyn Diaz now engaged to coach Julius Naranjo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidiylyn Diaz now engaged to coach Julius Naranjo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is now engaged to her coach-boyfriend Julius Naranjo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' Season 2? Carlo Aquino flexes iconic tracksuit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Squid Game' Season 2? Carlo Aquino flexes iconic tracksuit


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino fueled speculations that the Korean hit series “Squid Game” will have a season ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'The end is coming': Netflix releases 'Money Heist' part 5 volume 2 teaser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'The end is coming': Netflix releases 'Money Heist' part 5 volume 2 teaser


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Netflix released the first teaser of “Money Heist” Part 5 Volume 2 on different social media sites. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Direk Paul Soriano gets &lsquo;most personal&rsquo; in Real Life Fiction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Direk Paul Soriano gets ‘most personal’ in Real Life Fiction


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filmmaker Paul Soriano has created his “most personal” work yet in Real Life Fiction.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ha who? Who Ha!
                              


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Lav Diaz’s latest film Ang Historiya ni Ha premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 12, before which the director sent a link to Vimeo for an advance screener. He was currently in the boondocks location...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brillante Mendoza's 'Gensan Punch' wins at 26th Busan Int'l Film Festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brillante Mendoza's 'Gensan Punch' wins at 26th Busan Int'l Film Festival


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza added another feather to his cap after his film "Gensan Punch" won at the 26th Busan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bill Cosby sued in New Jersey over alleged rape
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bill Cosby sued in New Jersey over alleged rape


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
An actress has sued Bill Cosby alleging that the disgraced comedian drugged and raped her in New Jersey 31 years ago, US court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kylie & Andrea share lessons on love, heartbreak
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kylie & Andrea share lessons on love, heartbreak


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kylie Padilla and Andrea Torres recently talked about their “effortless chemistry” as they’re paired in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with