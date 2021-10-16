
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Brillante Mendoza's 'Gensan Punch' wins at 26th Busan Int'l Film Festival
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 1:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Brillante Mendoza's 'Gensan Punch' wins at 26th Busan Int'l Film Festival
This file picture taken on Oct. 17, 2016 shows Philippine director Brillante Mendoza gesturing as he answers questions during an interview in Manila. The deadly drug war waged by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to be dramatized in the first Netflix series by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza, who says the internationally condemned crackdown is "necessary."
Noel Celis / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza added another feather to his cap after his film "Gensan Punch" won at the 26th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. 



The film bagged the Kim Jiseok Award which is “given to the most attractive films that reflect the contemporary standing of Asian cinema in accordance with the late Kim’s intent."



In his Instagram account, Brillante thanked the award-giving body for the recognition. 



“Thank you Busan Int’l Film Festival for the Kim Jiseok Award,” he said. 










Tied with India's "The Rapist," "Gensan Punch" will receive $10,000 as cash prize. 



The film is a sports drama based on a true story of a Japanese man with prosthetic leg who became a boxer. 



Before the recent award, Brillante won the best director awards at 62nd Cannes Film Festival for “Kinatay” and 6th Dubali International Film Festival for “Lola” in 2009 and an Achievement in Directing at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards for “Thy Womb” in 2012. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIREK BRILLANTE MENDOZA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
