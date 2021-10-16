Brillante Mendoza's 'Gensan Punch' wins at 26th Busan Int'l Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza added another feather to his cap after his film "Gensan Punch" won at the 26th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The film bagged the Kim Jiseok Award which is “given to the most attractive films that reflect the contemporary standing of Asian cinema in accordance with the late Kim’s intent."

In his Instagram account, Brillante thanked the award-giving body for the recognition.

“Thank you Busan Int’l Film Festival for the Kim Jiseok Award,” he said.

Tied with India's "The Rapist," "Gensan Punch" will receive $10,000 as cash prize.

The film is a sports drama based on a true story of a Japanese man with prosthetic leg who became a boxer.

Before the recent award, Brillante won the best director awards at 62nd Cannes Film Festival for “Kinatay” and 6th Dubali International Film Festival for “Lola” in 2009 and an Achievement in Directing at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards for “Thy Womb” in 2012.