Hidiylyn Diaz now engaged to coach Julius Naranjo
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 12:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hidiylyn Diaz now engaged to coach Julius Naranjo
Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and coach-boyfriend Julius Irvin Naranjo
Reosrts World Manila via Noel Ferrer Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is now engaged to her coach-boyfriend Julius Naranjo. 



Talent manager Noel Ferrer shared photos and videos of the engagement held at the Resorts World Manila.



“AND OUR OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST HIDILYN DIAZ & COACH JULIUS NARANJO ARE ENGAGED!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Noel wrote.  



In one of the videos, Hidilyn said she's happy with the engagement. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Noel Ferrer (@iamnoelferrer)








"Siyempre masaya. Parang yung gold din sa Olympics, unexpected din 'to. Tsaka memorable," Hidilyn said. 



The engagement was witnessed by different celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Joross Gamboa, Marco Alcaraz and Precious Lara Quigaman. 



After she won the gold, Hidilyn Diaz revealed that she's ready to take her relationship to the next level with Julius.



"Para sa akin, si Julius tanungin ninyo. Kasi ako ready naman ako," Hidilyn said. 



Julius was a weightlifter who had competed for Guam. He started coaching Hidilyn in 2018.  



RELATEDHidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

