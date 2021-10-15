
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah,' 'Hayop Ka' creators collab for new values-oriented series 'Heneral Tuna'
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 6:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah,' 'Hayop Ka' creators collab for new values-oriented series 'Heneral Tuna'
'Heneral Tuna' poster
NCCA / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — "Heneral Tuna," the original animated series from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), will air its pilot episode - "Pagmamahal sa Pamilya" - this Friday (October 15) at 7 p.m., and succeeding Fridays thereafter, on FDCP Channel 15, its institutional partner, as well as on the Kumu platform, its social media partner.



Produced by Rocketship Studios, under the direction of Avid Llongoren, from a script penned by Carlo Vergara, "Heneral Tuna" follows the adventures of a feline soldier from another planet on a mission to conquer planet Earth. Through engine trouble, it lands in the Philippines, and into a Filipino family as a pet!



"The choice of the cat is because of its curious (and calculating) nature since the series is all about learning. It's a Philippine animation made for a Filipino audience. 'Rizal in the Future,' a robot, and a high school 'Tikbalang' were some of the other concepts considered to create the series.



"But it was the diary of a grumpy cat from an ad, and our expertise with cats, that made us choose a feline as our central character. Nagpapa 'Squid Game' ang NCCA at kami ang nanalo," intoned series director Avid Llongoren.



"The context of COVID-19 made the production team choose which of the 20 Filipino values to highlight in the series as core values. These included the values of love for family and community, faith, honesty and integrity, resilience, life and purpose of happiness, valuing culture, arts and sciences, as well as Bayanihan.



"The research of the concept values in the series is in line with the Philippine Development Plan of promoting Filipino values towards balikbayan like the application of these values in everyday life by promoting these values through extensive promotion, and creating unity in diversity. Also, the identification of kids and millennials in considering pets as family was crucial to the storytelling," informed NCCA officer Arvin Manuel Villalon.



Created with the end view of animation for use in schools, that would hopefully be anchored in DepEd's revival of the GMRC (Good Manners & Right Conduct) subject in elementary schools, the series, as well as other future creative projects, will be exploring the other remaining Filipino values that the government wants to promote and instill in young minds. 



"The main challenge in this project was to write a material for kids within the given time frame, and how to incorporate emotions to the story board - like saying 'hugot' stuff that happens in real life. So I inserted comedy even in serious situations," informed comic book writer Carlo Vergara, who also penned the fabulous "Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah."



The other 13 values, yet to be developed into forthcoming story boards, are that of attaining education, health and wellness, addressing basic needs, self development and improvement, ensuring work and livelihood, peace and development, respecting and upholding human rights, care for the environment, love for country/patriotism, good governance, upholding the rule of law, lifelong learning and adaptability, as well as creating excellence and innovation.



"There is a move to complete the remaining 13 Pinoy values. However, it is dependent on the reaction of the audiences on this series. At the NCCA, our values study is geared towards fostering common good with the intent to recapture and revisit values to hone responsive leaders and productive members of society. To communicate values contained in our programs and touch the lives of people in the process. There is no stand alone value, they're all interwoven. The Bids/Awards committee determined the appropriate studio to create the series," said Marichu Tellano, overall in-charge of the Values Education Program.



The fictional Barangay Hiraya in the series is inspired by an actual community setting in Pila, Laguna.



"If we want children to appreciate art, we need to give them access early on. After all, the simplest message can be enlightening," enthused NCCA chairman Arsenio Lizaso.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NCCA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss World Philippines 2021 2nd Princess quits post, Miss Angeles takes over
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss World Philippines 2021 2nd Princess quits post, Miss Angeles takes over


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Ganiel Krishnan of Kawit, Cavite resigned from her Miss World Philippines 2021 2nd Princess post after more than a day of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maggie Wilson, Furne One among Filipinos behind UAE's first Miss&nbsp;Universe entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maggie Wilson, Furne One among Filipinos behind UAE's first Miss Universe entry


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One of Amato Couture is the creative director of the national triumvirate that's holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied that he and sexy actress Ivana Alawi are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Julia Barretto shared an advice to people who lost their faith to love. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Charity, revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 October screen fest: Movies, series to watch to usher Halloween
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
October screen fest: Movies, series to watch to usher Halloween


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
With COVID-19 still ravaging the country, Filipinos still need to stay at home for their and  safety of themselves and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What&rsquo;s next for Zephanie after Now United boot camp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What’s next for Zephanie after Now United boot camp?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Idol Philippines winner Zephanie Dimaranan is excited about career possibilities after recently taking part in the Now United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrew E. gets deep about life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrew E. gets deep about life


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Andrew E. may be known for his comedic roles in films, as well as naughty and hilarious lyrics in his songs, but the rapper-comedian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Gigi de Lana dismisses thoughts of going solo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Gigi de Lana dismisses thoughts of going solo


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Members of the GG Vibes are not discounting the possibility of their vocalist Gigi de Lana breaking away from their group...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 How ‘Payola Scandal’ gave birth to OPM
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Orly Ilacad and Vic del Rosario Jr. almost went to jail in 1976.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with