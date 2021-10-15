Kylie Padilla, Andrea Torres open to find true love through dating apps

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actresses Kylie Padilla and Andrea Torres both agreed that there’s nothing wrong in using dating apps to find true love.

Both women are single now after Kylie broke up with husband Aljur Abrenica, who is now reportedly dating AJ Raval, while Andrea parted ways with Derek Ramsay, who is now engaged to Ellen Adarna.

During the recent virtual press conference of their upcoming series “BetCin” produced by WeTV, Andrea said she heard stories that people found true love on dating apps.

“Sa akin there’s nothing wrong with it. May mga naririnig kasi akong stories na nag-meet sila sa dating app at nag-work naman for them at happy sila, may mga anak na sila, so why not,” Andrea said.

“Basta be careful lang. Ayon lang naman 'yon. Pero sa akin, I don’t see anything wrong for it naman talaga,” she added.

Kylie echoed Andrea’s sentiments. She, however, said that she never tried an app to find a date.

“Same sentiments ako. I never tried but I have a lot of friends na na-meet nila 'yung soulmate nila or life partner online,” she said.

She just advised people to take a lot of care in using the apps.

“Don’t be reckless lang kasi siyempre hindi mo pa rin kilala 'yung tao. So ang mai-advice ko lang, get to know them really well and then kung i-meet mo na, may mga kasama ka just to be safe. Kasi siyempre there’s so much mystery 'pag hindi pa kayo magkaharap,” she said.

