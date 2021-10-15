October screen fest: Movies, series to watch to usher Halloween

Scene from 'There's Someone Inside Your House,' 'Army of Thieves' and 'Earwig and the Witch'

MANILA, Philippines — With COVID-19 still ravaging the country, Philstar.com lists down recommended movies and series that would hopefully provide entertainment at home during this lockdown era.

More Studio Ghibli

Netflix announced that the latest animated film "Earwig and the Witch" by critically acclaimed Studio Ghibli will be coming to Netflix starting November 18, proudly expanding the existing film catalogue available on Netflix globally (excluding US & Japan). Since 2020, 21 films from Studio Ghibli have been available to viewers across the world, through global distribution partner Wild Bunch International and GKIDS exclusively for Canada, delighting both existing and new fans with their renowned and timeless storytelling.

Director Goro Miyazaki said, “We’re thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix. The film is Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI film which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new artform. Through that experience we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films.

Today, the world is forced to continue its journey into a chaotic era. We hope this film will inspire our children who live long into the future.”

Aram Yacoubian, Director of Animation Film at Netflix, said, “We’re incredibly fortunate to continue expanding the Studio Ghibli film lineup on Netflix by streaming Earwig and the Witch. The highly anticipated new film of Goro Miyazaki will bring a fresh perspective to the wildly popular Studio Ghibli films. In countries and territories where we stream Studio Ghibli films (excluding US and Japan), 55M households have chosen to watch a Studio Ghibli film on Netflix since 2020, and that number will only continue to grow. We’ve been blown away by the positive reactions from viewers everywhere, proving that stories can come from anywhere, and can be loved everywhere."

The latest movie ‘Earwig and the Witch’ tells the story of a headstrong young girl, who grew up in an orphanage and her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. Directed by Goro Miyazaki and with a planning by Hayao Miyazaki and screenplay by Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji, the story of Earwig is based on a novel of the same name by English writer Diana Wynne Jones. The movie will be premiering on Netflix starting November 18.

Joining classic films like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Princess Mononoke’ or the Academy Award-winning ‘Spirited Away’, the adventures of Earwig will soon be available to fans across the world and in over 30 languages, including Japanese, English, Mandarin, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai in addition to many more language available in subtitles . See below for the full lineup of Studio Ghibli films available on Netflix:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

All your favorite TV shows in one app

Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., is now live to all Filipinos, as the company today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer offering across app stores and platforms in the Philippines.

Discovery+ brings Filipinos more than 20,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Asian Food Network and more.

At launch, the service features more than 100 new and exclusive discovery+ Originals from iconic franchises and personalities, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Sir David Attenborough, Joe Kenda, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, as well as a growing selection of Korean reality series, including “Sing Again” and “It Takes A Village.”

The streaming app is the exclusive new home to Discovery’s most popular franchises in the Philippines – “90 Day Fiancé,” “Naked and Afraid” and “Ghost Adventures.” The service will also bring Filipinos the hit series Drag Race, featuring international adaptations, as well as the highly anticipated “Drag Race Philippines” in 2022.

For the first time, the extensive library of top true crime content from Investigation Discovery will be available in the Philippines on discovery+, including launch titles “Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård,” “Signs of a Psychopath,” “Evil Lives Here” and “If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story.”

The service also features exclusive content from OWN, the joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, as well as premium shows from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, including “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.”

Additionally, discovery+ offers the definitive collection of nature and environmental programming in the Philippines, headlined by access to the BBC’s largest natural history offering, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet, as well as top non-fiction library content from History Channel, including “Pawn Stars,” “Storage Wars” and “The Unxplained,” and VICE, such as “Most Expensivest with 2Chainz” and “Point 2 Blank.”

Asian streaming platform showcases two original Filipino originals

iQiyi unveiled its latest international slate including four new Korean Original productions, two Originals from the Philippines along with new exclusive content from Thailand and Malaysia at this year’s Asian Contents and Film Market.

As part of iQiyi’s move to expand their Southeast Asia content catalogue, the streamer locked arms with ABS-CBN to produce two original Filipino series for the global audience. Starring top Filipino talents, the two titles “Saying Goodbye” and “Hello, Heart” are iQiyi’s first local originals in the Southeast Asia region.

“Saying Goodbye” is headlined by Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin. “Hello, Heart” will star multi-talented Gigi De Lana, known for her acting skills and her viral music videos that’s been hitting millions of views, alongside talented actor Gerald Anderson.

It is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Heart and Saul. Heart, a beautiful, perky, hard-working but very unlucky woman, finally meets her lucky charm, Saul. Saul, the emotionless, business-as-usual man, hires Heart to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.

The four Korean productions coming in 2022, meanwhile, are “In Crazy Love,” “Us At One Point,” “My Oppa Is An Idol” and “Weekday Wife.”

Watch it on 5G

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues to set the pace for 5G in the Philippines as it launches the Signature Plans+, the first and only postpaid line-up in the country that features Unli 5G access for subscribers.

Aside from Unli 5G access, the groundbreaking Signature Plans+ also come with other unlimited features for a truly worry-free postpaid experience. These include Unli Calls & Texts to All Networks, Unli Calls to All Landline Numbers, plus 12-month Netflix Mobile Plan subscription for unlimited enjoyment of thousands of award-winning shows, series, and more.

The launch of the Signature Plans+ comes on the heels of Smart’s latest recognition from Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, as the ‘Most Reliable 5G Mobile Operator in the Philippines.’ To clinch this award, Smart obtained the highest scores for 5G Consistency and 5G Availability in the country.

“Our Signature Plan+ offers are in line with our strategic efforts to bring the game-changing benefits of Smart 5G to more Filipinos,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Speed has always been vital in our increasingly digital world, and we believe that by offering an Unli 5G experience on our fastest 5G network we are enabling you to realize unlimited possibilities in your careers and passions. We’ve designed the Signature Plans+ to be simply unlimited for the unlimited you,” she added.

Netflix and chills

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled new movies that are perfect for this Halloween:

“Prey”

On his bachelor party weekend, Roman, his brother Albert and their friends go on a hiking trip into the wild. When the group hears gunshots nearby, they attribute them to hunters in the woods. However, they soon find themselves in a desperate bid for survival when they realize that they have fallen prey to a mysterious shooter.

“Nightbooks”

When Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, is imprisoned by an evil witch (Krysten Ritter) in her contemporary New York City apartment, he meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.

“Intrusion”

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

“No One Gets Out Alive”

Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.

“Escape The Undertaker”

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

“There's Someone Inside Your House”

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

“Fever Dream”

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

“The Trip”

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.

Treat for ARMY

K-Pop fans in the Philippines are in for a treat this September as SKY brings the premieres of sought-after K-Pop specials on their favorite idols, with "BTS: Global Takeover" and "The Rise of K-Pop" on SKY Pay-Per-View starting September 17.

Certified Pinoy ARMYs can look back on the humble beginnings of Jungkook, V, Suga, Ji-min, RM, J-Hope, and Jin before their rise to global superstardom as the iconic K-Pop boy group BTS in "BTS: Global Takeover." Apart from their inspiring narrative to international music success and how they revolutionized the industry, get a closer look at their daily lives as global icons and tour the world with them while spreading joy to ARMYs worldwide in this must-watch BTS feature.

Meanwhile, learn more fascinating facts on your favorite K-Pop groups, including BTS, Blackpink, iKON, EXO, VIXX, NCT, and G-idle—from their catchy tunes, sizzling hot choreographies, spectacular production numbers, highly-supportive fandoms, and their journey to make a name for themselves under the limelight—in "The Rise of K-Pop."

It surely is a treat for Pinoy K-Pop fans as they can watch these back-to-back specials in the comfort of their homes on SKY Pay-Per-View, from September 17 to October 17.

Online gaming and GIFLand

It’s game on as foodpanda recently launched its pandapro Cup where virtual teams will battle it out for the chance to win big cash prizes and the opportunity to play against other pros. A total prize pool of P170,000 awaits the different teams that will emerge victorious in the Valorant tournaments that will be live-streamed on the foodpanda Facebook page every Saturday at 5 pm.

Applicable to all new and existing foodpanda users, the match begins with Influencer Showdown and Open Tournaments on the second and third week, with a prize pool of P20,000 for both events. The activity capped off on week four Play-Offs with a total of Php110,00 prize pool at stake.

Amid the ongoing global health crisis, Globe endeavors to bring joy to its customers via better connectivity and innovations that uplift the lives of the Filipino people. Through its annual 917 Day celebration, Globe continues to reinvent ways to share compassion and care, and provide customers with "Sari Saring Rewarding Experiences."

GIFLand is a virtual amusement park featuring the new offerings, treats and activities that are in store for Globe customers, which they can access right at their fingertips. The festival highlights the many ways Globe values its customers, to play a more meaningful part in their everyday lives.

Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira shared in the Globe Innovation Fest (GIF), “The core of what we do is to provide a richer, fuller, more rewarding experience to our customers. We continuously strive to deliver innovations across our products and services -- with our customers at front and center of why we do it.”

September 17 or 917 is the time of the year when Globe shows its appreciation to its loyal customers. It is inspired by the company’s original and longstanding 917 prefix.

“Tuwing nasisiyahan ang isang Globe customer, ibig sabihin we did our job well. Their wonderful experience is the reward Globe strives for. Yan ang joy na hinahabol namin, whether it’s joy between two people or the joy that brings hope to a nation of more than a hundred million,” added Guevarra-Cabreira.

Bianca Wong, Head of the Feel Valued Tribe at Globe, showed how people could enjoy GDay Everyday with the sari-saring rewarding experiences at GIFLand, encouraging the audience to multiply good vibes through sharing. What makes the 917 celebration really special this year is that customers can share their rewards with communities needing help.

An example of this is Globe’s G Legends Cup, an amateur mobile gaming tournament that lets winners share their prize with their beneficiary of choice. Other exciting activities include G Chance the Raffle, the G Super Sale, G Business Summit, and G Music Fest where customers’ participation in each program contributes to collective support to Globe’s partner beneficiaries.

“Our bayanihan spirit is playing a crucial role in helping our fellow Filipinos face our current challenges. And, we want to give our customers the opportunity to further ignite this bayanihan spirit. Which is why with GDay Everyday, we reward our customers and at the same time, empower them to support the wider community through Globe’s 15 partner beneficiaries,” she said.

Customers can also use their Globe Rewards points to donate to sustainability partners that support education, environment, health and well-being, poverty reduction and disaster relief.

Another innovation launched at GIFLand is Shop & Pay, a self-service, highly-interactive one-stop shop for all your essentials in Globe. Be it a request for a mobile or broadband plan, a handset, 917 apparel and merchandise, the new Globe Shop & Pay is sure to make transacting with Globe safer and more convenient for customers. It also features a vending machine to pay bills, buy load, call card or SIM, and cash-in via GCash.

Gino Guinto, Globe’s Vice President for Retail Sales Operations gave audiences a virtual walk-through of the new technology, highlighting its convenience and accessibility.

He said, “Sa panahon ngayon, kailangan talaga nating makasiguro na ligtas tayo tuwing lumalabas tayo ng ating mga bahay, kaya pinadali namin ang mga transactions ng ating mga customers to lessen their risk of exposure sa Globe Shop & Pay.”

At the GDay Circus Tent, Globe unveiled the new GlobeOne Super App, which combines the features and experiences of all existing apps -- GlobeOne, TM, Globe At Home, and Globe Rewards. It aims to be the one app that will empower Globe customers to access all of their essential transactions and accounts, be it topping up their prepaid mobile or broadband plans, redemption of rewards or payment of bills. Download the new GlobeOne app for free in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

“With an app that has everything, we made sure that the experience is easy for our customers for their everyday use. Sa GlobeOne app, customers can have easy access to Globe Rewards that they need in their everyday lives -- rewards such as KonsultaMD, game pins, discounts to restaurants,” said Juuya Reyes, Product Owner of the GlobeOne App.

Globe Prepaid Brand Head Eric Tanbauco also unveiled GoCREATE, an exclusive feature on the GlobeOne app that allows prepaid customers to take charge and customize their own promo.

He shared, “We think it’s also important for our customers to have control over their promos. With GoCREATE, customers can customize their own promos based sa needs nila. Sila mismo have a say on what goes in their own promo. Pwede nilang piliin, for example, how much data to use, how long it will run, and kung saan gagamitin.”

In line with Globe’s mission to drive digital adoption and transformation in the Philippines, they also shared exciting updates on the Globe Online Shop. Globe’s Digital Experience Lead, Mitch Opao, happily shared to customers that they can do more on the platform, including renewing their mobile plans, ordering their Home Prepaid WiFi devices online, tracking its delivery, and paying cashless via GCash.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which recognizes the importance of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development, and UN SDG No. 12 on sustainable consumption and production. It is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact Principles and 10 UN SDGs.

TUDUM!

Netflix went all out to bring the biggest virtual fan event to the world. Fans were at the edge of their seats with all the exciting announcements at the TUDUM global fan event, from returning shows to previews of new titles coming up:

“Bright: Samurai Soul”

In the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era. Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time.

“Super Crooks”

In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist -- for real! From comic book legend Mark Millar, this super-powered heist story about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13x 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones.

“Aggretsuko: Season 4”

Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move.

“Drifting Home”

Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished.

“ULTRAMAN Season 2”

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary "Giant of Light" now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

“My Name”

“My Name” is a Netflix series that tells the tale of Jiwoo who joins a crime ring to find her father’s killer. She ends up taking on a new name and identity in order to join the police undercover, which leads her to discover the cruel truth.

“Hellbound”

“Hellbound” features supernatural beings suddenly appearing and condemning people to hell. In the midst of the chaos, a religious group called The New Truth gains prominence and influence while others seek the truth behind the supernatural events.

“The Silent Sea”

Set in 2075 when Earth is undergoing desertification, “The Silent Sea” is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. The series is adapted from Director Choi Hang-yong’s short film “The Sea of Tranquility” which received much attention at the 2014 Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival.

“Juvenile Justice”

“Juvenile Justice” deals with a judge who especially dislikes juvenile delinquents, but later realizes the troubles that children face in society and how society is limiting them to not become better.

“All Of Us Are Dead”

“All of Us Are Dead” is about a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire. It’s based on the chart-topping Korean webtoon called “Now at Our School”

“Moral Sense”

“Moral Sense” is a film about a woman named Jung Ji-woo who leads a racy romance by engaging in a “special” relationship with her co-worker Jung Ji-hoo after she accidentally learns about his secret peculiarities.

“Paik’s Spirit”

In “Paik’s Spirit,” Paik Jong-won will sit down with Korea’s top celebrities and professionals for dining and drinking, and exchange intriguing and heartwarming stories of drinking and life. Paik is well known for his gift of gab and charming manner that has delighted Korean audiences for years.

“New World”

“New World” is a new type of variety show that sets up a utopia-esque simulation where unexpected events, survival missions, competitions, and twists take place. Six entertainers are invited to this new world: Lee Seung-gi who is talented in acting, singing, and variety.

5 things that will make you pumped for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Your favorite Tune Squad is back on the hardcourt, this time teaming up with the four-time NBA champion and the king himself, LeBron James, for another out of this world high-stakes basketball game in Warner Bros.' modern take on the beloved animated hoops classic with "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Starting at forward, LeBron James!

Taking his talents to the revamped Tune Squad roster is arguably one of the greatest players of this generation. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, standing at 6'9". He is a four-time league MVP, 17-time NBA All-Star, and a four-time champion and Finals MVP from the Los Angeles Lakers... LeBron James!

Meet the all-star lineup of the Goon Squad

Al-G came prepared by also assembling a team of all-star players ready to dethrone King James and thrash the Looney Tunes out of the Warner Bros. Serververse with the stacked Goon Squad.

With basketball stars Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis in their supernatural forms based on their on-court abilities, the Goon Squad is ready to push LeBron and the rest of the Tune Squad to their limits.

Go out of bounds of the Warner Bros. Serververse

Hold on to your seats as "Space Jam: A New Legacy" takes you not only into the colorful and wacky world of the Looney Tunes but also into the heroic DC Comics universe, action-packed "Matrix" universe, the fiery world of "Game of Thrones," the wizarding world of Harry Potter, and more!

You read it right! Aside from all the basketball action between the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad, join LeBron in exploring the vast wonders of the Warner Bros. Serververse or the shared digital universe of the mega-studio’s digital server, meeting your favorite characters, and seeing lots of Easter eggs of your favorite Warner shows.

Highlight reel of jaw-dropping visuals, cool soundtrack, and a bunch of must-see celebrity cameos

Making "Space Jam: A New Legacy" a cut above the rest is its stunning visual animations that give life and fun to your favorite Looney Tunes antics and so much more (with cute 3D renditions of Bugs and the gang, and an animated version of LeBron). Plus, its soundtrack of today's hottest hits pumps up the emotion in every scene.

Your beloved Looney Tunes characters are back on the Tune Squad

Of course, it won't be a "Space Jam" movie without your favorite Looney Tunes gang as they head back on the court to play the game we love, of course in a very Looney way. Wackier than ever, join Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat, Taz, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, and more in impressing the crowd with their hilariously outrageous plays that are sure to make us rolling on the floor laughing.

Knowledge Channel returns

More students, educators, and parents nationwide can now access quality educational programs as Knowledge Channel returns to digital TV starting on World Teacher's Day this Tuesday (October 5) via its partnership with the broadcast company BEAM.

The iconic educational programs of Knowledge Channel are now available again in Mega Manila, Baguio, Naga, Metro Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, and Zamboanga to aid young Filipinos in their distance learning education this pandemic. Viewers can access Knowledge Channel via BEAM DTT by simply doing a channel rescan on any digital TV box.

Dubbed as the "biggest classroom on-air," ETV-pioneer Knowledge Channel will now reach over 10 million Pinoy households, providing them over 1,500 video lessons from Kinder to Grade 10 and the Alternative Learning System and programs hosted by media personalities such as Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee and MayMay Entrata, and online educators Lyqa Maravilla and Peter Esperanza through digital, cable, and direct-to-home satellite TV.

Knowledge Channel continues to bring quality learning to every Filipino child this school year 2021–2022. Educational shows are available daily from 6 AM to 11 PM on Knowledge Channel on digital, cable, and direct-to-home satellite TV. Meanwhile, video lessons for Grades 1 to 6 are also airing via A2Z weekdays from 7 to 9 AM. Preschoolers and their parents can also enjoy viewing Knowledge Channel's educational shows, available for free on theAsianparent Philippines app.

Students and teachers can also join School at Home's array of interactive online programs on Kumu's SeenZone channel and Knowledge Channel's Facebook Page, weekdays at 11 AM. The weekly lineup includes "Wikaharian Online World" every Monday, "Team Lyqa" every Tuesday, "Knowledge on the Go" and "MathDali's Math Talks" every Wednesday, "Money Lessons with FQ Mom and Sons" every Thursday, and "Art Smart with Teacher Precious" every Friday.

Through its "Stay at Home, Learn at Home" campaign launched last year, Knowledge Channel has allowed learners in over 7 million households to continue learning from home during the pandemic despite the cancellation of face-to-face classes via ABS-CBN TVplus, SKYdirect and SKYcable.