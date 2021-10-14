
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
New Star Music artist inspired by late dad to pursue singing
                        

                           
Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
New Star Music artist inspired by late dad to pursue singing
Cody Bondoc on his dad Reynaldo: ‘My dad and I would go to a music store and he would grab a guitar and play a song and I was just there in awe. Hearing my dad sing was a blessing, even though as a kid, I knew my dad’s voice was very different compared to mine. I still know by heart that music, singing and playing instruments are something that I do not want to leave behind.’
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-year-old Cody Bondoc, the newest Star Music recording artist, initially had mixed feelings about his future. He remembers as a kid, he would imagine situations, where he was singing and dancing in front of many people. Yet, he also wanted to become a successful businessman.



No wonder, Cody took up Export Management at De La Salle University’s College of Saint Benilde, where he is now in his junior year. He wants to become a businessman, although his dreams are really running towards music.



“My family is very supportive,” asserted Cody, whose real name is Reynald Kyle Bondoc. “They are excited about my music career. Even though I took a business degree in college, they still support me all throughout my music journey.”



“They are not pushing me to pursue my dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, but they support me in a way that as long as I am happy, they are likewise happy,” he added.



For Cody, singing was not a surprising decision. As a kid, who loves listening to music, he was exposed to performing at a very young age. At seven, he was already churning out melodies, because his parents, as well as his sister, are all singers.



“I could still remember Akon’s hit, Don’t Matter, was the song I would always sing every morning and every time there was a rented karaoke in our house,” Cody granted. “But at the age of nine, the first song I performed onstage was Baby by Justin Bieber.”



It was not until 2018 when Cody realized that music was really his passion. Being a singer-songwriter is something he really wanted to do for a living. “I wanted to become an artist, but knowing my family, they were worried about my future,” Cody shared.



“They suggested that I should take a business degree first. But they know how happy I am when I am making music and that is enough reason for them to support me with my career.”



Cody’s late dad, Reynaldo, inspired him to write songs, hoping that one day, he would also become an artist. Although his dad is no longer around to see where he is now, Cody’s mom, Perly Elaine, also fully supports his musical inclinations.



“I wrote my first song when I was 14 and it was inspired by my crush in high school,” Cody said. “As I grew up and kept writing songs about my personal experiences, then I learned to write songs using someone else’s experiences. I usually write pop/R&B love songs, mostly sad love songs inspired by painful or sad memories.”



Growing up, Cody’s dad was the most supportive one with the things he wants to do in life. “I got into singing when I was only nine years old because I’ve heard amazing stories about my dad being so talented,” Cody said.



“My dad and I would go to a music store and he would grab a guitar and play a song and I was just there in awe. Hearing my dad sing was a blessing, even though as a kid, I knew my dad’s voice was very different compared to mine. I still know by heart that music, singing and playing instruments are something that I do not want to leave behind.”



Cody has a lot of music idols. Since 2009, he has enjoyed listening to Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Ella Mai and English rapper KSI. Cody idolizes Ben&Ben “for their very touching songs and beautiful voices;” SB19 “for their witty lyrics and catchy tunes;” and Zack Tabudlo “for his very amazing vocals.”



Cody also mentioned John Roa and Skusta Clee (Daryl Jake Borja Ruiz) “because I really admire them as singer-songwriters and I really find their songs great,” he says. When Cody was in Grade 12, he enjoyed performing in a Broadway musical, Jesus Christ Superstar. “It was a surreal experience, considering that I really love performing,” he recalled.



“To be completely honest, it was one of those moments where I was really happy and excited to the point that I could not think if it was real or not. It made me feel nervous, but I do understand that every opportunity is my moment to shine.”



Cody is open to collaborating with other artists. “I collaborated with another Star Music artist, Zachary Ignacio,” he offered. “We wrote the song, Pangako, that is included in Zach’s EP (extended play) with Star Music.



“I really love making music and I do acknowledge that Star Music is full of amazing talents. I am and will always be ready whenever they need me. I feel like being able to collaborate with other artists packs a one-two punch on how strong a song will be delivered to the people.”



Once the pandemic tapers off, Cody wants to take his family to a vacation somewhere. “Just a few days away from home would be great,” he attested. “I miss family road trips so much, as well as eating outside with friends, playing basketball and, of course, traveling overseas.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONDOC
                                                      STAR MUSIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Charity, revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied that he and sexy actress Ivana Alawi are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay shared teasers of their prenup photos. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K Brosas thankful for TV5 show's anniversary; Bayani Agbayani lashes out at celebrities wanting their show to end
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
K Brosas thankful for TV5 show's anniversary; Bayani Agbayani lashes out at celebrities wanting their show to end


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV hosts K Brosas and Bayani Agbayani expressed their happiness for the first anniversary of their noontime show “Lunch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wrong place, wrong time': Paulo Avelino defends Jake Cuenca over car chase incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wrong place, wrong time': Paulo Avelino defends Jake Cuenca over car chase incident


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino defended his friend Jake Cuenca over the car chase issue that recently happened between the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tonton wants to act as long as he can
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tonton wants to act as long as he can


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
‘I was really excited and at the same time, felt a bit nervous,’ said he, ‘like how I would imitate the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gerald &lsquo;grateful&rsquo; to be busy amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gerald ‘grateful’ to be busy amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Gerald Santos has found reasons to be “grateful” despite the pandemic. He’s taking the lead in a musical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Julia Barretto shared an advice to people who lost their faith to love. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay released their full prenuptial photoshoot.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baron Geisler shares mental health struggles during lock-in tapings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baron Geisler shares mental health struggles during lock-in tapings


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Baron Geisler opened up about how he overcame his mental health struggles triggered by the current set-up of taping under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with