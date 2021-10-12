
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Two men I greatly love': Sharon Cuneta torn between VP bets Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 4:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Two men I greatly love': Sharon Cuneta torn between VP bets Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto
Sharon in a scene from 'Revirginized'
Viva / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta admitted that when it comes to the 2022 elections, she’s torn between two men close to her heart: husband Kiko Pangilinan and uncle Tito Sotto.



Kiko and Tito are both running for vice presidency at the upcoming 2022 elections. 



In her Instagram account, Sharon said she didn’t know what she has done wrong to find herself in the middle of two hard choices. 



“I come home with a happy, but heavy heart,” Sharon started her post. 



 










 



“Two men I greatly love - one whom I have known since birth, and the other, one I exchanged solemn vows with twenty-five years ago, are about to vie for the second highest position in the country, and once again, I do not know what I could have done so wrong to find myself in the midst of two rocks,” she continued. 



Sharon also said that she hopes that all wounds will be healed after the elections is over.



“What could I, can I do? I pray that after this game called politics is over, that wounds are healed, loved ones do not doubt your love for them, and I and my sisters, especially, the only family I have left besides my own, find our way back to one another’s arms, unscathed and free of the pain our battle scars have brought us,” she said. 



She asked for prayers from her fans to help her in her trying period.  



“It is most difficult for us in the periphery, who never imagined we would be in this position. May God bless us all. May God help me through this trying period…Please pray for all of us…” she said.  



RELATED: Foregoing Senate reelection, Kiko Pangilinan runs as Leni Robredo's vice president



Lacson, Sotto file candidacies


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CELEBRITY SHARON CUNETA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Di ba mga senador mahilig sa trophy wives?': Why Erik Matti insisted on casting Megan Young
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Di ba mga senador mahilig sa trophy wives?': Why Erik Matti insisted on casting Megan Young


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Erik Matti revealed he insisted on casting Megan Young in "OTJ: The Missing 8" because he was keen on sharing his observations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban fired back at basher who body-shamed her for wearing pink. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olongapo beauty wins Miss Aura Int'l 2021 crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olongapo beauty wins Miss Aura Int'l 2021 crown


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alexandra Faith Garcia will go down pageant history as the first Filipina to win the Miss Aura International title.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame will not run for any position in the upcoming May 2022 elections. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for party-list representat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Charity, revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Cinderella Faye Obe&ntilde;ita leading Miss InterContinental 2021 fan favorites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Cinderella Faye Obeñita leading Miss InterContinental 2021 fan favorites


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unknown to many, Cindy was the first delegate posted by the organization on the MIC page, a few days after winning the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wrong place, wrong time': Paulo Avelino defends Jake Cuenca over car chase incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wrong place, wrong time': Paulo Avelino defends Jake Cuenca over car chase incident


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino defended his friend Jake Cuenca over the car chase issue that recently happened between the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay share prenup photoshoot teasers


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay shared teasers of their prenup photos. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Search on for Philippine bet to non-swimsuit pageant Miss Polo International
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Search on for Philippine bet to non-swimsuit pageant Miss Polo International


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The ApatTV network, the broadcast arm of the ApatDapat national organization that advocates for crusades on agriculture, livelihood,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with