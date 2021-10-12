'Two men I greatly love': Sharon Cuneta torn between VP bets Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta admitted that when it comes to the 2022 elections, she’s torn between two men close to her heart: husband Kiko Pangilinan and uncle Tito Sotto.

Kiko and Tito are both running for vice presidency at the upcoming 2022 elections.

In her Instagram account, Sharon said she didn’t know what she has done wrong to find herself in the middle of two hard choices.

“I come home with a happy, but heavy heart,” Sharon started her post.

“Two men I greatly love - one whom I have known since birth, and the other, one I exchanged solemn vows with twenty-five years ago, are about to vie for the second highest position in the country, and once again, I do not know what I could have done so wrong to find myself in the midst of two rocks,” she continued.

Sharon also said that she hopes that all wounds will be healed after the elections is over.

“What could I, can I do? I pray that after this game called politics is over, that wounds are healed, loved ones do not doubt your love for them, and I and my sisters, especially, the only family I have left besides my own, find our way back to one another’s arms, unscathed and free of the pain our battle scars have brought us,” she said.

She asked for prayers from her fans to help her in her trying period.

“It is most difficult for us in the periphery, who never imagined we would be in this position. May God bless us all. May God help me through this trying period…Please pray for all of us…” she said.

RELATED: Foregoing Senate reelection, Kiko Pangilinan runs as Leni Robredo's vice president

Lacson, Sotto file candidacies