Olongapo beauty wins Miss Aura Int'l 2021 crown

Alexandra Faith Garcia is first Filipina to win the Miss Aura International title.

MANILA, Philippines — Alexandra Faith Garcia will go down pageant history as the first Filipina to win the Miss Aura International title.

The tourism graduate from Olongapo City bested 30 other contestants to emerge as the grand winner in coronation rites held at the paradisiacal Rixos Sungate Resort in Antalya, Turkey. She was crowned by last year's winner Andreia Correia of Portugal.

Alexandra Faith's court is comprised of Alexandra Strue (Romania, 1st runner-up), Katerina Pidkopai (Ukraine, 2nd runner-up), Maria del Mar Meza (Colombia, 3rd runner-up), and Cassandra de Sousa (France, 4th runner-up).

Cited for her exemplary behavior during the national pageant, Alexandra Faith brought her winning virtues to the international stage and bagged the top spot. She aced the national costume, in a beaded terno with fan headdress and a train with a calesa sculpture perched on it, as well as the swimsuit and evening gown preliminaries. The pageant ran from September 20 through October 5.

This year's pageant is the 16th edition of the annual selection held yearly since 2006 in Turkey. The Miss Aura International was formerly known as the Miss Kremer International pageant.