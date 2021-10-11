Search on for Philippine bet to non-swimsuit pageant Miss Polo International

MANILA, Philippines — The ApatTV network, the broadcast arm of the ApatDapat national organization that advocates for crusades on agriculture, livelihood, housing and the discovery of Philippine talent, recently concluded its Queen of the North pageant.

Queen of the North is the Luzon series search in what would eventually unfold as a nationwide search after the culmination of its southern counterpart. Nine lucky ladies from a batch of 18 hopefuls all qualified for a spot at the national finals.

The organizers crowned 19-year-old Anjali Camacho Pradeep Kumar of Bauang, La Union as its first Queen of the North titleholder. The University of the Philippines Baguio coed will lead her eight other sisters in their quest for the national crown.

Since the head office of the ApatTV organization is based in Paniqui, Tarlac, it was only natural for them to start with the "North" phase of the competition there and eventually spread to the southern portion of the archipelago.

Organizers of last year's Miss Polo International at Jumeirah Zabeel Jaray in Dubai has reached out to the ApatTV network, through the pageant's prime mover Ramie Seron, in inviting the pageant's ultimate winner to be the country's representative in the Miss Polo International next year.

Miss Polo International is an international beauty pageant created in Nigeria by Ibife Alufuhai in 2018 with Nasheen Sheikh of India winning the first crown. It was established to provide a platform to forge greater unity in the world and to promote the participation of women in global activities. The reigning titleholder is Dewanti Kumala of Indonesia.

Hosted by Jake Diaz and Maria Antigua, the Queen of the North 2021 pageant was aired to a worldwide audience through its Facebook channel and its Web-based TV network.

Stay tuned for more updates in the continuing series of this local search.

