
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Search on for Philippine bet to non-swimsuit pageant Miss Polo International
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 6:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Search on for Philippine bet to non-swimsuit pageant Miss Polo International
Miss Polo Indonesia @christinedjagakota and Miss Polo Tanzania @callme.presh
Miss Polo International via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The ApatTV network, the broadcast arm of the ApatDapat national organization that advocates for crusades on agriculture, livelihood, housing and the discovery of Philippine talent, recently concluded its Queen of the North pageant.



Queen of the North is the Luzon series search in what would eventually unfold as a nationwide search after the culmination of its southern counterpart. Nine lucky ladies from a batch of 18 hopefuls all qualified for a spot at the national finals.



The organizers crowned 19-year-old Anjali Camacho Pradeep Kumar of Bauang, La Union as its first Queen of the North titleholder. The University of the Philippines Baguio coed will lead her eight other sisters in their quest for the national crown.



Since the head office of the ApatTV organization is based in Paniqui, Tarlac, it was only natural for them to start with the "North" phase of the competition there and eventually spread to the southern portion of the archipelago.



Organizers of last year's Miss Polo International at Jumeirah Zabeel Jaray in Dubai has reached out to the ApatTV network, through the pageant's prime mover Ramie Seron, in inviting the pageant's ultimate winner to be the country's representative in the Miss Polo International next year.



Miss Polo International is an international beauty pageant created in Nigeria by Ibife Alufuhai in 2018 with Nasheen Sheikh of India winning the first crown. It was established to provide a platform to forge greater unity in the world and to promote the participation of women in global activities. The reigning titleholder is Dewanti Kumala of Indonesia.



Hosted by Jake Diaz and Maria Antigua, the Queen of the North 2021 pageant was aired to a worldwide audience through its Facebook channel and its Web-based TV network.



Stay tuned for more updates in the continuing series of this local search.



RELATED: Olongapo beauty wins Miss Aura Int'l 2021 crown


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEAUTY PAGEANTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebs, athletes & beauty queens try luck in politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebs, athletes & beauty queens try luck in politics


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several local showbiz personalities, beauty queens, athletes and broadcasters are trying their luck in politics in the coming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban fired back at basher who body-shamed her for wearing pink. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame will not run for any position in the upcoming May 2022 elections. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN respects Karla Estrada's decision to run as party-list rep that voted against franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN respects Karla Estrada's decision to run as party-list rep that voted against franchise


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Network giant ABS-CBN released a statement saying they respect Kapamilya host Karla Estrada to run for representative of Tingog...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Action star Jeric Raval reacted on Aljur Abrenica’s courtship to his daughter AJ Raval. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Olongapo beauty wins Miss Aura Int'l 2021 crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olongapo beauty wins Miss Aura Int'l 2021 crown


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alexandra Faith Garcia will go down pageant history as the first Filipina to win the Miss Aura International title.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Di ba mga senador mahilig sa trophy wives?': Why Erik Matti insisted on casting Megan Young
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Di ba mga senador mahilig sa trophy wives?': Why Erik Matti insisted on casting Megan Young


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Erik Matti revealed he insisted on casting Megan Young in "OTJ: The Missing 8" because he was keen on sharing his observations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Jabbawockeez goes viral for BGYO 'The Baddest' dance cover
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Jabbawockeez goes viral for BGYO 'The Baddest' dance cover


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Four versions of "The Light" including Bahasa, Japanese, Thai and Spanish are included in the upcoming debut album of BGYO...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jeremy Wade searches for more elusive creatures in Unknown Waters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jeremy Wade searches for more elusive creatures in Unknown Waters


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
It all began about 40 years ago. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with