ABS-CBN respects Karla Estrada's decision to run as party-list rep that voted against franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Network giant ABS-CBN released a statement saying they respect Kapamilya host Karla Estrada to run for representative of Tingog party-list.

It will be recalled that the party-list, represented by Yedda Romualdez, voted against the ABS-CBN franchise last year.

ABS-CBN supporters, as well as Karla’s son Daniel Padilla and girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo’s fan base KathNiel, stormed social media sites opposing Karla’s run.

In a statement by the network, ABS-CBN said they respect Karla’s decision to run for public office.

"In her desire to continue serving her kababayans, Karla Estrada has decided to run for public office," ABS-CBN said in a statement.

"We respect her decision and wish our Kapamilya well as she pursues her mission of service," it added.

Karla recently said that she asked the network’s executives for permission.

"Nagpaalam ako sa aking mga bosses sa ABS-CBN at ako naman ay pinayagan nila at talagang susuportahan nila ako. Hangad ko na magkaroon ng boses ang aking mga Kapamilya sa Kongreso," Karla said.

"Kung dumating man ang usapin muli tungkol sa ABS-CBN prangkisa, alam ko na magiging bukas ang Tingog sa usapin na ito," she added.