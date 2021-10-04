Kuya Kim: I did not leave ABS-CBN at its darkest hour

After 17 years with ABS-CBN, Kim Atienza a.k.a Kuya Kim has bid goodbye to the network where he made a mark as a host and resident weatherman.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Kim Atienza, popularly known as Kuya Kim, officially bid an emotional farewell to ABS-CBN in his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 1, in TV Patrol after a 17-year run in the Kapamilya network where he made a mark as a host and resident weatherman.

“I did not leave ABS-CBN at its darkest hour because many beautiful things are happening soon,” Atienza told The STAR’s PhilSTAR L!fe, hinting that a big contract is in the works for the Kapamilya network.

Atienza said that he remains thankful to ABS-CBN “for all the 17 years they took care of me.” He also confirmed he will host three shows for GMA 7, plus another one in the pipeline.

Though he acknowledged ABS-CBN’s major role in shaping his career, he said that GMA 7’s offer was too good to pass up at this point.

“Parang kasalanan din naman sa Diyos na hindi tanggapin ang magandang opportunity,” Atienza said.

GMA 7 has also been the home of Maynila, the weekly drama anthology that has been hosted by Kuya Kim’s father Lito Atienza since 1998.

On Friday, Atienza formally bid goodbye to ABS-CBN during his last appearance at TV Patrol.

“Salamat kapamilya sa inyong pagsubaybay at pagsuporta,“ said Atienza during the tail-end of the newscast.

“Kailanman ay hindi ako makakalimot.”

Atienza struggled to hold back his tears as he uttered his signature send-off message in his segment, “Ang buhay ay weather-weather lang.”

Social media has already been abuzz for the last few days about Atienza’s transfer to the Kapuso network. A few days ago, photos of Atienza entering the GMA 7 Network compound aboard his motorcycle went the rounds on Twitter after it was shared by some eagle-eyed observers at Timog Avenue. Word was that Atienza had a shoot for the opening billboard of one of his shows at GMA 7.

The other day, a photo posted by Atienza on Instagram hugging his TV Patrol co-anchors sparked well-wishers from industry personalities.

Atienza’s TV Patrol co-anchor Gretchen Fullido posted on Instagram photos of Atienza’s last day on the show.

“To my dressing roommate on TV Patrol for 11 years, my triathlon teammate, my KimChen partner, to the No. 1 alaskador on set, my Kuya and sort kinda father figure to me (halos magka-age sila ng Erps ko kasi) I will super dooper miss you Kuya Kim!,” Fullido wrote.

Meanwhile, in a statement, ABS-CBN said Atienza will be “forever Kapamilya.”

“No doubt, Kuya Kim has become an iconic name on Philippine television just like his predecessor in our primetime newscast, the late Ernie Baron.

“For 17 years, he shared knowledge and wonder to our viewers, as well as the many young Filipinos who grew up watching and learning from him in Matanglawin.

“We thank him for his dedication, passion, and most of all, service to the Filipino people. All the best, Kuya Kim! Forever Kapamilya.”