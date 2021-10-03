Kokoy and Shaira â€˜swap bodiesâ€™ in Regal Studio Presents episode

Kokoy and Shaira ‘swap bodies’ in Regal Studio Presents episode

Kokoy de Santos and Shaira Diaz will star in Regal Studio Presents episode titled Ikaw si Ako, Ako si Ikaw on GMA.

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Kokoy de Santos and Shaira Diaz will star in weekend anthology series Regal Studio Presents on GMA airing today.

The episode, titled Ikaw si Ako, Ako si Ikaw, tells the story of Marco (played by Kokoy), a playboy, and Janice (played by Shaira), a scammer. When lightning strikes at a hotel where they are staying, a case of “body-swapping” occurs and changes their lives.

During an online media event last Wednesday, the two talked about the challenges of switching roles and what they discovered from playing opposite characters.

When asked in what way Shaira will use the body of her boyfriend Edgar Allan “EA” Guzman if she inhabits the latter’s physical form, she said she will perform dance moves on TikTok.

“Gusto kong gamitin yung katawan niya sa pagsasayaw para aralin yung moves ng BTS kasi ang galing niyang maka-memorize din. Ang galing niyang gumalaw. So, yung mahirap na choreo ng BTS, i-TikTok ko tapos kapag mag-trend yun, pwedeng mapansin ng BTS,” mused Shaira.

She will not change EA’s style and behavior, she added.

Kokoy, on the other hand, appeared uncomfortable when his past relationship with sexy actress Rhen Escaño was brought up. The two were part of Walang Tulugan With The Master Showman on GMA.

“Mabuti kaming magkaibigan before and yeah…umabot naman sa point na talagang nagkaintindihan. Masaya naman. Siguro hindi lang talaga para sa amin. Pinagtagpo pero hindi tinadhana,” he said when asked about their real status.

On switching bodies with her, he would still do the things he used to do, especially acting. “Gagamitin ko yung mga gusto kong gawin. Siyempre yung trabaho pa rin. Pag-arte, pag-perform sa harap ng camera.”

On the challenging part of playing Kokoy’s character, Shaira shared it was his personality of being a womanizer. “Siguro lang yung lumalapit na girls. Kung paano iha-handle yung isang babae. What more pa kaya kung kasing gwapo ni Kokoy na maraming nagkaka-gusto. So paano mo siya iha-handle ng hindi ka masasakit ng damdamin ng isang babae. Because very fragile ang puso ng mga babae.”

She also finds it difficult to imitate a male’s voice. “Kokoy’s character is medyo konyo, nag-e-English. For me, mahirap i-modulate yung boses kapag may ginagaya kang ibang tao tapos ka-eksena mo pa.”

For Kokoy, he cited his mother and female siblings on how tough it is to be a woman. “Kasama ko sila bata pa lang ako. Nakikita ko yung hirap ng pagiging isang babae — yung buwanang dalaw, yung nanay ko nanganak. Mahirap maging babae sa totoo lang,” shared the Gameboys star and saluted all the women out there.

On playing Janice, it’s a bit tricky. “The difficult part here is (the character) is detailed. Kasi ginagampanan ni Shaira ang kailangan kong bantayan. Kasi, for sure, siya mismo bilang Janice, may mga nilalagay na nuances na hindi naman si Shaira. So, yun yung kailangan kong sundin.” Nonetheless, he enjoyed portraying the role.

When it comes to “chemistry” on set, they feel at ease working together. There was no awkwardness the moment they started shooting the episode.

“Nung nagkita kami ni Kokoy, walang parang ilangan na naganap. Ewan ko, parang tagal na naming magkakilala. Parang bigla na lang kaming nag-click and nag-swak naman habang nagta-take kami,” said the actress, adding how her co-star made her feel comfortable and relaxed despite her being unwell during the filming.

Kokoy, as well, praised Shaira. “Masaya ka-work” and no dull moments with her, he said and added that even though she wasn’t feeling well, she still gave her best to deliver the things that needed to be done for the show. “Sobrang na-appreciate ko yung effort niya na mag-reach out kahit hindi pa okay yung pakiramdam niya…So kudos sa’yo, Shai.”

They also recalled their first meeting via the television series Kidlat in 2013. Shaira said Kokoy was the silent type, and vice-versa.

“Mabait, cool. Yung Kidlat kasi sobrang bagets pa tayo nuon eh. Tahimik, totoy, ganyan,” shared Shaira on her first impression of Kokoy.

“Naalala ko nung na-meet kita dati sa set, tahimik, parang feeling ko may pagka-curious ka sa mga bagay-bagay. Hindi ko sasabihin na suplada. Kasi nag-hi ka naman,” disclosed Kokoy.

He further revealed that he already knew Shaira even before through stories of ‘Kuya.’ “Parang magkakilala rin tayo kahit hindi tayo nagkikita. Ni-look forward ko talaga na magka-work tayo…”

Ikaw si Ako, Ako si Ikaw airs today at 4:35 p.m. on GMA.