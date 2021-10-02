




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
ABS-CBN thanks Kuya Kim for service to the Filipinos
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 4:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
ABS-CBN thanks Kuya Kim for service to the Filipinos
TV host Kim Atienza
Instagram / kuyakim_atienza
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN thanked former Kapamilya Kim Atienza for his dedication, passion and his service to the Filipino people. 



In a statement released to media, the Kapamilya network said Kuya Kim has become an iconic name on Philippine television. 





“Today (October 1), Kim Atienza bid goodbye to the viewers of “TV Patrol” after many years of delivering the nightly weather news,” the network said. 



“No doubt, Kuya Kim has become an iconic name on Philippine television just like his predecessor in our primetime newscast, the late Ernie Baron,” it added.   









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Kuya Kim (@kuyakim_atienza)








The network said that Kuya Kim inspired the youth for 17 years as they thanked them for its service. 



“For 17 years, he shared knowledge and wonder to our viewers, as well as the many young Filipinos who grew up watching and learning from him in ‘Matanglawin,’” ABS-CBN said.  



“We thank him for his dedication, passion, and most of all, service to the Filipino people. All the best, Kuya Kim!” it added. 



RELATED: After 17 years as weatherman, Kim Atienza bids farewell to ABS-CBN


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KUYA KIM ATIENZA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vicki Belo says two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates broke rules
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vicki Belo says two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates broke rules


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity doctor Vickie Belo revealed that two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates broke the rules. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 highlights                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 highlights


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez bested 27 other hopefuls to emerge as the country's representative to the 70th Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trauma inspires Fil-Norwegian singer Clinton Kane&rsquo;s music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trauma inspires Fil-Norwegian singer Clinton Kane’s music


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Clinton Kane on music inspiration: ‘All of my songs come from personal experience. It’s all real. I Guess I’m...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Atienza hints at career 'transition'; GMA teases 'Kuya' coming soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Atienza hints at career 'transition'; GMA teases 'Kuya' coming soon


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Long-time Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza hinted that a “transition” in his career will be coming soon.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021; full list of winners, special awards                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021; full list of winners, special awards


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
From hundreds of aspirants, 100 were selected as candidates, which was further trimmed down to 75, then to 50 and to 30 after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Maja Salvador joins 'Eat Bulaga'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maja Salvador joins 'Eat Bulaga'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Maja Salvador is now part of the longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jason Abalos to run for board member in Nueva Ecija
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jason Abalos to run for board member in Nueva Ecija


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jason Abalos filed his certificate of candidacy for board member in Nueva Ecija. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss World Philippines 2021 is a go!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss World Philippines 2021 is a go!


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The long wait is finally over! Fans and supporters, and most especially the candidates and their respective teams, were all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After 17 years as weatherman, Kim Atienza bids farewell to ABS-CBN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After 17 years as weatherman, Kim Atienza bids farewell to ABS-CBN


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Host Kim Atienza bid farewell to ABS-CBN after 17 years of being their weatherHost Kim Atienza bid farewell to ABS-CBN after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The future is looking bright for The Clash champions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The future is looking bright for The Clash champions


                              

                                                                  By Angel Javier-Cruz |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
We all have dreams. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with