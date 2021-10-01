




































































 




   

   









Vicki Belo says two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates broke rules
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 7:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Vickie Belo revealed that two Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates broke the rules. 



In her Instagram story, the founder of Belo Medical Group said the candidates had their makeup done somewhere else. 



"Naku, I have chismis for you. Two candidates broke the rules kanina and had their makeup done somewhere else," she said.



"But I can't tell you who they are. But that's not good, breaking rules," she added.






Vickie was one of the judges in the prestigious pageant on Thursday night at Hennan Resort in Panglao, Bohol. 



Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez won the crown, followed by Taguig’s Katrina Jayne Dimaranan, Cavite's Victoria Vincent, Pangasinan’s Maureen Wroblewitz and Cebu Province’s Steffi Aberasturi. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

