Britney Spears on cloud nine after freed from father as guardian
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2021 | 2:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hours after receiving the good news that her father Jamie was removed from his controversial role as the pop star's guardian, Britney Spears is literally on cloud nine and is celebrating the win.



In her Instagram account, Britney posted videos of her flying a plane. 



“On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ...Stay classy beautiful people!!!! New pics coming soon,” Britney wrote in the caption. 



Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie with immediate effect and replaced him with a temporary conservator "in the best interests" of the singer. A hearing to fully terminate the guardianship is expected before the end of the year.



 










 



"Mr Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets," the judge said.



Britney’s father has controlled her life for the past 13 years, under a controversial legal arrangement that the 39-year-old US singer has slammed as "abusive" and that her lawyers had demanded be scrapped.



Yesterday's move came after a years-long campaign that played out in public, and after the emergence in the last week of two new powerful documentaries that contained allegations that Jamie bugged his daughter's phone calls.



RELATEDBritney Spears' father removed as her guardian 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

