Kisses Delavin drops bombshell abs, parasela at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin slayed the runway of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 evening gown and swimsuit preliminary competition earlier today.

Kisses shown her toned abs in a red swimsuit as she walked down the boarding lanes of the newly revamped Clark International Airport.

Twitter user @missceejace likened Kisses’ walk with that of Pia Wurtzbach when she walked at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

“Now I remember. Kisses Delavin's walk reminds me din of Pia's walk in the swimsuit round of Miss U 2015. Mas may hampas lang ng balakang etong lakad ni Kisses but it has that same power & energy/bounce as Pia's walk. She exudes so much confidence and commands attention,” the Twitter user said.

“Nakakaproud ka Kisses! You really proved to everyone that you owned this moment by showing us how you slayed it tonight in swimsuit. Grabe ka,” Twitter user @paoloryn wrote.

Meanwhile, for the evening gown portion, Kisses wore a high-slit blue long gown with a train, designed by Louis Pangilinan. According to reports, the gown was called “Tinatangi” or special someone because Kisses dedicates it to her fans.

Miss Masbate KIRSTEN DANIELLE DELAVIN wore an evening gown which has a deep sentimental meaning dedicated to her special someone, designed by Louis Pangilinan.

“Magnifying its details, the color of this gown took inspiration from the Province’s Marine Sanctuary. Each beads, sequins, and crystal embellishment and structure of this gown represents the people of her Province and her loyal supporters— the Masbateños and Team Kisses,” a photo from Kisses fan page described.

“The train and its one-shoulder length gloves is a representation of her fans as a sturdy wall to lean on. Flaunting this Louis Pangilinan Fashion Empire gown inspirits special people in her journey towards Miss Universe Philippines — Ang kanyang mga ‘Tinatangi'," it added.

