




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Kisses Delavin drops bombshell abs, parasela at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminaries
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 26, 2021 | 8:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kisses Delavin drops bombshell abs, parasela at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminaries
Kisses at the MUPH 2021 preliminary swimsuit, long gown competition
MUPH via KTX, screengrab 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin slayed the runway of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 evening gown and swimsuit preliminary competition earlier today.  



Kisses shown her toned abs in a red swimsuit as she walked down the boarding lanes of the newly revamped Clark International Airport.





Twitter user @missceejace likened Kisses’ walk with that of Pia Wurtzbach when she walked at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.



“Now I remember. Kisses Delavin's walk reminds me din of Pia's walk in the swimsuit round of Miss U 2015. Mas may hampas lang ng balakang etong lakad ni Kisses but it has that same power & energy/bounce as Pia's walk. She exudes so much confidence and commands attention,” the Twitter user said. 



 





Now I remember. Kisses Delavin's walk reminds me din of Pia's walk in the swimsuit round of Miss U 2015. Mas may hampas lang ng balakang etong lakad ni Kisses but it has that same power & energy/bounce as Pia's walk. She exudes so much confidence and commands attention.

— Cee ???? (@missceejae) September 25, 2021






 



“Nakakaproud ka Kisses! You really proved to everyone that you owned this moment by showing us how you slayed it tonight in swimsuit. Grabe ka,” Twitter user @paoloryn wrote. 



 





Nakakaproud ka Kisses! You really proved to everyone that you owned this moment by showing us how you slayed it tonight in swimsuit. Grabe ka ????????????



KIRSTEN DANIELLE DELAVIN



KISSES StarOfUniverse #KissesForTheCrown

— Pao (@paoloryn) September 26, 2021






 



Meanwhile, for the evening gown portion, Kisses wore a high-slit blue long gown with a train, designed by Louis Pangilinan. According to reports, the gown was called “Tinatangi” or special someone because Kisses dedicates it to her fans. 



 





#KISSESTinatangiByLPFE



Miss Masbate KIRSTEN DANIELLE DELAVIN wore an evening gown which has a deep sentimental meaning dedicated to her special someone, designed by Louis Pangilinan.@KissesDelavin

KISSES StarOfUniverse #KissesForTheCrown#MissUniversePhilippines2021 pic.twitter.com/FjZyYzGLn7

— TEAM KISSES OFFICIAL ???? (@TeamKissesOFC) September 26, 2021






 



“Magnifying its details, the color of this gown took inspiration from the Province’s Marine Sanctuary. Each beads, sequins, and crystal embellishment and structure of this gown represents the people of her Province and her loyal supporters— the Masbateños and Team Kisses,” a photo from Kisses fan page described. 



“The train and its one-shoulder length gloves is a representation of her fans as a sturdy wall to lean on. Flaunting this Louis Pangilinan Fashion Empire gown inspirits special people in her journey towards Miss Universe Philippines — Ang kanyang mga ‘Tinatangi'," it added. 



RELATED: 'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KISSES DELAVIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 The candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 showcased their answering prowess in the preliminary interview of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Kisses Delavin revealed that she had fun the past week participating in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella: I&rsquo;m a super hands-on mom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella: I’m a super hands-on mom


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Almost a year after Janella Salvador gave birth to her son, Jude, she is now back in the acting grind via the digital anthology...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inigo wants to make Filipinos proud with Hollywood debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inigo wants to make Filipinos proud with Hollywood debut


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
He was actually one week late for the auditions. He did three scenes for the series and submitted two songs, Tennessee Whiskey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 New favorites emerge from Miss Universe Philippines 2021&nbsp;interview preliminaries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New favorites emerge from Miss Universe Philippines 2021 interview preliminaries


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nonetheless, the creme de la creme for me, were three aspirants who rose above the batch. These were, in equal standing:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pelicula depicts the beauty of Spain and its people
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pelicula depicts the beauty of Spain and its people


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Promoting Spanish culture in the Philippines is being successfully done through the years by Instituto Cervantes de Manila....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Arjo&rsquo;s 9-year-old dream project &lsquo;needs to be told&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Arjo’s 9-year-old dream project ‘needs to be told’


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Arjo Atayde is gearing up for a return to filming following his recovery from COVID-19g up on his recent bout with the coronavirus,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sitti Navarro gives birth to 2nd child
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sitti Navarro gives birth to 2nd child


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Singer Sitti Navarro gave birth to her second child via caesarian section. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is Viva mounting a JaDine replacement?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Is Viva mounting a JaDine replacement?


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There is no shortage of local films this pandemic. Viva Entertainment’s streaming platform, Vivamax, just gave way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with