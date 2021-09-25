Janella: Iâ€™m a super hands-on mom

Janella: I’m a super hands-on mom

Janella Salvador (in photo with baby Jude) on acting anew via Click, Like, Share Season 2: ‘I had to prepare myself mentally and physically because it’s my first acting job after a long, long break. It hasn’t been easy because I am focused on my son, too.’

Almost a year after Janella Salvador gave birth to her son, Jude, she is now back in the acting grind via the digital anthology series Click, Like, Share Season 2.

“First of all, I’m super excited to be back. To act again,” said the Kapamilya star in a recent virtual call.

As per synopsis, Janella plays Janice, who assumes responsibility over her younger sister after the death of their mother. To make ends meet, Janice resorts to selling defective appliances online, which leads to the accidental death of a customer and a series of hauntings that can ruin her life forever.

For the fourth episode titled Barter, Janella said, “I had to prepare myself mentally because it’s my first acting job after a long, long break. Hindi siya naging madali kasi sobrang yung utak ko naka-focus sa anak ko.”

She had to prepare physically as well. “I’m still trying to lose more of my pregnancy weight, (but) I’m almost there.”

The 23-year-old actress also shared how motherhood has changed her in a “very big way.” She is in a relationship with Filipino-British actor Markus Paterson. Janella gave birth to baby Jude in October 2020 and announced it to the public a few months later.

“I’m a super hands-on mom. Grabe. Kung kaya ko nga, gusto ko ako lahat gagawa. Hanggang ngayon, ako pa rin yung nagpapaligo sa kanya. We finally found a yaya for him. Pero ako pa yung nagpapaligo. Gusto ko may personal touch palagi. Very OC din ako bilang mom. Wala akong pina-palagpas,” disclosed Janella.

In the series Click, Like, Share Season 2, she will be reunited with Mutya Orquia, her co-star in Be Careful with My Heart. “Kapatid ko siya dito ulit. Little sister. Ang story kasi is nawalan kami ng mom. So, basically ako yung tumayong ina para sa kanya.”

She recounted how being a mother in real life helped her acting stint. “It just comes naturally when you become a mom. Yung mother instinct. Kasi hindi siya inaaral eh. Feeling ko nakatulong siya sa pag-arte ko kasi parang mas lumalim yung mga emotions na nararamdaman ko kasi mas may purpose na ako. Mas meron na akong pinaglalaban ngayon sa buhay. Naiisip ko siya sa lahat ng nararamdaman ko.”

Early this year, Janella and Markus called out netizens who bashed baby Jude’s physical appearance. Janella said they are a bit hesitant to expose their son to the online world.

“We’re planning not to allow him (use) social media until maybe pag nakikita namin na nasa tamang age na siya to understand and when he’s ready for the consequences,” replied Janella.

She added, “Kasi it’s like you’re exposing your child to the world. The world is so broad. May good, may bad. Pag ready na siya, pag may sarili na siyang utak. Unti-unti namin siyang (expose) sa social media.”

Asked if she would let her son become an actor, Janella said, “Kung gugustuhin niya pero kung hindi, okay lang din.”

Meanwhile, on how her social media behavior changed through time, she realized “there is no right way to use your own social media account. Kasi account mo yan eh. It’s your right to share whatever you want to share. Page mo yan. Choice nila kung i-follow ka nila or not.

“Na-realize ko na I can share anything I want. Pero hindi talaga ako masyadong active. Nag-sha-share lang ako pag feel ko, pag may milestone or pag may importanteng nangyayari sa buhay ko and stuff like that. I treat posting on social media like a postcard like this is my little update on life,” she furthered.

When it comes to handling comments online, she doesn’t “really handle the negative ones.”

“Dun sa negative, unless it’s really below the belt hindi ko sila masyadong pinapansin talaga. Kasi nga people are basing their judgments off a screen na hindi naman talaga nila nakikita kung anong nangyayari, wala sila dun. For me, kung meron silang masamang sasabihin, irrelevant siya kasi hindi naman nila alam,” she told The STAR.

And for the positive ones, she’s “happy na meron pa ring nakaka-appreciate.”

Barter has started streaming on iWantTFC and premieres on Sunday, 8:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z Channel 11.