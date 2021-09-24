




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 3:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating
Kim Chiu
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu clarified her recent remark about cheating, which eventually led to a petition to remove her from noontime show "It's Showtime."



Kim said on last Wednesday’s episode of “It’s Showtime,” said that she’s not in favor of cheating because she also became a victim of it. 



“Gusto ko lang sabihin sa lahat at linawin na hindi po ako pabor sa cheating and never po talaga ako magiging pabor doon. Dahil naging biktima din naman ako noon and it was not easy, it was very painful," she said.



“Mahabang talakayan kasi ang cheating, hindi ‘yon matatapos ng isang salita o kung ano man. Again, Kim Chiu, I am not in favor of cheating and I will never be in favor of that,” she added. 



 






 



Kim was recently viral after her remarks on the previous episodes of the noontime show, saying cheaters cheat because they are not happy anymore. 



“Baka magche-cheat kung hindi siya naging masaya. Baka bubukas ‘yung mundo ng cheating kung hindi siya masaya sa partner niya,” she said. 



Vice Ganda then told Kim, “Again, Kim Chiu, there is no acceptable reason for cheating. Masaya ka o hindi ka masaya, walang pass ‘yun to cheat. Hindi ka ma-aabsuwelto doon.” —Video from ABS-CBN YouTube channel 



RELATED: Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KIM CHIU
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yen Santos deleted all her posts on Instagram.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 shopping challenge; voting extended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 shopping challenge; voting extended


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty pageant fans now have until September 29 to vote for their favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finalist into the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz got married again but this time in a church ceremony. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced today that the pageant’s coronation night will now be held in Bohol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza reacted on Marco Gallo’s advice for Kisses Delavin to post more about her life and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marco has no time for love life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marco has no time for love life


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is a man who wants to redeem himself from his failures in the brand-new TV5 series ‘Di Na Muli.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reiven Umali is Tawag ng Tanghalan 5th season grand champion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reiven Umali is Tawag ng Tanghalan 5th season grand champion


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 18-year-old lad from Cavite, Reiven Umali, was the youngest contestant in the fifth season of the country’s longest-running...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Not bitter but better&rsquo;: Gary Valenciano shares prayer for ABS-CBN, gov&rsquo;t
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Not bitter but better’: Gary Valenciano shares prayer for ABS-CBN, gov’t


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As such, during Gary’s recent virtual conference for his participation in global faith-based app Pray.com, “Mr....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with