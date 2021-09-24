'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu clarified her recent remark about cheating, which eventually led to a petition to remove her from noontime show "It's Showtime."

Kim said on last Wednesday’s episode of “It’s Showtime,” said that she’s not in favor of cheating because she also became a victim of it.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin sa lahat at linawin na hindi po ako pabor sa cheating and never po talaga ako magiging pabor doon. Dahil naging biktima din naman ako noon and it was not easy, it was very painful," she said.

“Mahabang talakayan kasi ang cheating, hindi ‘yon matatapos ng isang salita o kung ano man. Again, Kim Chiu, I am not in favor of cheating and I will never be in favor of that,” she added.

Kim was recently viral after her remarks on the previous episodes of the noontime show, saying cheaters cheat because they are not happy anymore.

“Baka magche-cheat kung hindi siya naging masaya. Baka bubukas ‘yung mundo ng cheating kung hindi siya masaya sa partner niya,” she said.

Vice Ganda then told Kim, “Again, Kim Chiu, there is no acceptable reason for cheating. Masaya ka o hindi ka masaya, walang pass ‘yun to cheat. Hindi ka ma-aabsuwelto doon.” —Video from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

RELATED: Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks