Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin

Former love team partners Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo, also known then as "KissMarc"

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza reacted on Marco Gallo’s advice for Kisses Delavin to post more about her life and not just endorsements.

Marco’s advice came from his upcoming movie’s virtual press conference.

“Kisses, post a little bit of your life more. All we see on your Instagram are Colgate and Palmolive. That is all we see, your sponsors,” Marco said.

“Post a little bit of your life. We do not know anything about your life anymore," he added.

Kim commented on Philippine Entertainment Portal's Facebook page, saying that private life need not be shared on social media.

“Your private life need not be shared on social media Marco. She is blessed she has lots of endorsements. You should be happy for her. Back to you guys,” Kim commented.

Kisses and Marco were former love team partners and were batch mates at the reality TV series “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition.” Maymay Entrata won the edition while Kisses was the runner-up.

