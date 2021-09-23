




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 3:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony
Actor JC de Vera and wife Rikkah Cruz 
Nice Print Photo via JC de Vera Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz got married again but this time in a church ceremony. 



In his Instagram account, JC posted photos of the ceremony. 



"We’re married for the second time around," JC wrote. 



"You are our dream come true @gideonhermosa," JC wrote in another post. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)








 



According to the actor, they had to change the venue for the last minute and they are glad to have pulled it off. 



“We had to change venue the last minute and he was given 10 days to plan and execute and 1 day for ocular. No presentations, no mood boards. Just a surprise Gideonized wedding. You are amazing,” he said. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)








The couple planned to tie the knot in a church ceremony in 2020. It was moved, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic.



They have a three-year-old daughter, Lana Athena. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

