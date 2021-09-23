Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yen Santos deleted all her posts on Instagram.

With her not following anyone, her two million followers have nothing to see on her account.

Yen was involved in the much talked about breakup of Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes after she was recently spotted with Paolo in Baguio and Manaoag, Pangasinan.

Paolo, however, denied that Yen was the reason of his split with LJ. He also added that Yen is just a friend.

Sept. 23, 2021 screenshot of Yen Santos' IG account

Paolo’s manager Lolit Solis recently said that Yen is just a “mother figure” to Paolo.

Paolo and Yen are co-stars in the Netflix film "A Faraway Land."

