Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 1:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts
Actress Yen Santos
@ysantos via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yen Santos deleted all her posts on Instagram. 



With her not following anyone, her two million followers have nothing to see on her account. 



Yen was involved in the much talked about breakup of Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes after she was recently spotted with Paolo in Baguio and Manaoag, Pangasinan. 



Paolo, however, denied that Yen was the reason of his split with LJ. He also added that Yen is just a friend.







Sept. 23, 2021 screenshot of Yen Santos' IG account







 



Paolo’s manager Lolit Solis recently said that Yen is just a “mother figure” to Paolo. 



Paolo and Yen are co-stars in the Netflix film "A Faraway Land."



RELATED: 'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis



Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

