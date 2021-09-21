Angel Locsin, Hidilyn Diaz, stars pour condolences for artist Bree Jonson's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to the comments section of fashion photographer Mark Nicdao's Instagram posts to send their condolences for the passing of artist Bree Jonson.

In his Instagram account, the celebrity fashion photographer flooded his page with videos and photos of his friend Bree, who was found dead in a hostel room in San Juan, La Union last Saturday morning.

In over 20 posts, celebrities such as Judy Ann Santos, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban and Angel Locsin, among others, extended their condolences to Bree's family and friends.

“Mahigpit na yakap Mark,” Angelica wrote.

“Yakap,” Bea commented.

“So sorry Mark…” Judy Ann said.

Mark also apologized to his followers for flooding his account with Bree. Celebrities, meanwhile, commented their support for Mark.

“Post ka lang Mark :) I don’t know (Bree) personally, but through your post, nakikilala ko siya. Saka feed mo ‘to,” Angel wrote.

“Don’t apologize. We should thank you for letting us meet Bree. Yakaaap,” actress and performer Chie Filomeno commented.

“Nandito Lang kame Idol,” Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz commented.

“My sincere condolences & sympathies @markednicdao,” actress and beauty queen Charlene Gonzales wrote.

Other celebrities who extended their condolences were actresses Shaina Magdayao, Charo Santos, Bianca Gonzalez, Sarah Lahbati, Iza Calzado and Ruffa Gutierrez, alongside celebrity doctor Hayden Kho Jr. and TV and events host Joey Mead, to name a few.

