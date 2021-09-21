




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Angel Locsin, Hidilyn Diaz, stars pour condolences for artist Bree Jonson's passing
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 3:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Angel Locsin, Hidilyn Diaz, stars pour condolences for artist Bree Jonson's passing
Celebrity fashion photographer Mark Nicdao and artist Bree Jonson
Mark Nicdao via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to the comments section of fashion photographer Mark Nicdao's Instagram posts to send their condolences for the passing of artist Bree Jonson.



In his Instagram account, the celebrity fashion photographer flooded his page with videos and photos of his friend Bree, who was found dead in a hostel room in San Juan, La Union last Saturday morning. 





In over 20 posts, celebrities such as Judy Ann Santos, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban and Angel Locsin, among others, extended their condolences to Bree's family and friends.



“Mahigpit na yakap Mark,” Angelica wrote. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)














 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)














 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)








 



“Yakap,” Bea commented. 



“So sorry Mark…” Judy Ann said. 



Mark also apologized to his followers for flooding his account with Bree. Celebrities, meanwhile, commented their support for Mark. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)








 



“Post ka lang Mark :) I don’t know (Bree) personally, but through your post, nakikilala ko siya. Saka feed mo ‘to,” Angel wrote. 



“Don’t apologize. We should thank you for letting us meet Bree. Yakaaap,” actress and performer Chie Filomeno commented. 



“Nandito Lang kame Idol,” Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz commented. 



“My sincere condolences & sympathies @markednicdao,” actress and beauty queen Charlene Gonzales wrote. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)














 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Mark Nicdao (@markednicdao)








 



Other celebrities who extended their condolences were actresses Shaina Magdayao, Charo Santos, Bianca Gonzalez, Sarah Lahbati, Iza Calzado and Ruffa Gutierrez, alongside celebrity doctor Hayden Kho Jr. and TV and events host Joey Mead, to name a few.  



RELATED: ‘Fly high’: Internationally acclaimed Filipino artist Bree Jonson dies, art world mourns 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BREE JONSON
                                                      MARK NICDAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 "#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
"#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Amid the issue surrounding the interview of her friend Toni Gonzaga with Bongbong Marcos, Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Claudine Barretto denies rumored debt to Jinkee Pacquiao; Gretchen vows to expose something
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Claudine Barretto denies rumored debt to Jinkee Pacquiao; Gretchen vows to expose something


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Claudine Barretto denied rumors that she owes something from Manny Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars and director laid down what it is to love about the South Korean series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis claimed that Yen Santos is a mother figure to Paolo Contis that’s why the actor called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 sets new pre-pageant dates&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 sets new pre-pageant dates 


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines organization, through its social media pages, has informed the pageant community of changes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jao Mapa compares '90s actors to today's stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jao Mapa compares '90s actors to today's stars


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning actor Jao Mapa compared actors from the 1990s to those from today. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao bet exits Miss Universe Philippines 2021&nbsp;due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao bet exits Miss Universe Philippines 2021 due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Zambales' representative Joanna Marie Rabe bowed down from the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competition, another candidate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses shares lessons from pageantry journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses shares lessons from pageantry journey


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kisses Delavin exudes confidence, intelligence, and beauty as she continues her quest to the Miss Universe Philippines 2...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cha-Cha treats listeners to mellow, reflective Agwat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cha-Cha treats listeners to mellow, reflective Agwat


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cha-Cha Cañete follows up her upbeat, danceable and sentimental Pasko Pa Rin with the mellow, reflective Agwat.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with