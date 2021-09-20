




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Rikki Kwek unlocks creative talent amid pandemic
                        

                           
RAZZLE-DAZA  - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rikki Kwek unlocks creative talent amid pandemic
Former ABS-CBN news anchor Rikki Kwek Mathay has been ‘spreading love and healing’ through crystals not just to clients in the Philippines, but also Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, France and the US.
                        

                        
Fresh out of college, she was one of the youngest news anchors at the age of 19 when she started her career in ABS-CBN back in the early 2000s. But after five years of working seven days a week took their toll, Rikki Kwek Mathay decided to settle down and start a family.



She is blessed to have a loving husband, Cris Mathay (a three-term councilor from San Juan City), and two lovely daughters. She is also an active member of various charity institutions, not to mention the Philippine Red Cross where she has served as a director since 2012.



Sometime during the pandemic and the lockdowns we’ve been experiencing these past 18 months, Rikki managed to unlock her creative talent and launch a successful boutique. Here’s the story of Tocador (Instagram: tocadorboutique), as revealed in my Q&A with Rikki.






How did Tocador start? What was your inspiration?



“Tocador is a lockdown baby. I grew up with the term tocador (which means dresser in Spanish), thanks to my Ilocano mom. I have so many precious little items and knick-knacks in my tocador. One day during the lockdown, I decided to do a Marie Kondo and kept the things that spark joy in my life while sharing with my staff everything else that would make them happy. Then one day, I thought to myself, people are stuck at home and probably feeling low because of the pandemic. Maybe I can start sharing some positivity and healing of the spirit at least with the things that make me happy, including self-care items like scented candles, loungewear and my favorite, beautiful gems and crystal jewelry.



“It was also serendipitous that my daughters Cristah and Mischka were asking me where the remnants of my crystal collection were. They are both into crystal jewels so that inspired me to start our semi-precious jewel collection for Tocador. Since then, we have been spreading love and healing through our crystals all over the Philippines and to clients in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, France and the United States.”






Where do you source your materials?



“I source my materials from all around the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and some stones from Russia. I am blessed to have very good, reliable friends from all over the globe who help me when I need to source specific materials. Because they also know how detail-oriented I am. They carefully handpick the best semi-precious stones for me. I make sure to get topnotch materials and give extra TLC (tender loving care) to each item that comes out from Tocador.”



What are the benefits of wearing crystal/charm bracelets?



“I used to wear charm bracelets as early as the year 2000 when my Chinese friend opened her crystals shop in Manila. At that time, I only thought of wearing them as accessories when I was still a TV news anchor/host in ABS-CBN. But with age and wisdom, I learned to appreciate the vast benefits of crystals not just for visuals but for the spirit and one’s energy as well. Along the way, I learned that each stone has healing benefits. As a health advocate, I believe in doctors’ medical advice in treating illnesses, but if something else helps, what is there to lose? I think the use of crystals and gems is universal and cuts across cultures and religions. If anything, the sheer beauty and preciousness of our stones can spark happiness among its wearers.”






How do you come up with designs? Did you take any formal lessons?



“We try to make each design as special for our clients as possible. We have ready-made simple designs for certain ‘manifestations,’ but I personally talk to my clients and ask them what they really want. Coming up with a design can take as short as one day or as long as a week of daily design edits and consultation.



“We custom make our designs and build a relationship with our customers and learn their individual aesthetic, personalities and wishes. Together with my feng shui partner, we come up with the best crystals and my talented artist then helps me put these stones together. There’s always a Tocador twist in Ilocano we call arjud. There’s no direct English or Filipino translation, but it means lovable, cute, maarte. Our bracelets, no matter how simple, will always have a certain twist like our unique charms, tassels and flowers.”



Do you miss being in front of the camera?



“I don’t miss so much working in front of the camera as much as I miss the people I used to work with since they all became like family. I will forever be grateful to ABS-CBN for believing in that young version of me who lived such a sheltered life growing up. But after five years working seven days a week and doing the same routine, I opted for ‘early retirement’ and focused on my growing family.



“I am a hands-on mom and I like taking proactive roles in NGOs like Philippine Red Cross and other charity institutions. My kids and I actively help out. I just feel so blessed in life that it’s great to pay it forward any way I can.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABS-CBN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 "#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
"#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Amid the issue surrounding the interview of her friend Toni Gonzaga with Bongbong Marcos, Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis claimed that Yen Santos is a mother figure to Paolo Contis that’s why the actor called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Social media users called out Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga after her interview with politician Bongbong Marcos on her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Claudine Barretto denies rumored debt to Jinkee Pacquiao; Gretchen vows to expose something
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Claudine Barretto denies rumored debt to Jinkee Pacquiao; Gretchen vows to expose something


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Claudine Barretto denied rumors that she owes something from Manny Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No fist fight': Gov't official declines Neil Arce's challenge over Angel Locsin issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No fist fight': Gov't official declines Neil Arce's challenge over Angel Locsin issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Film producer Neil Arce challenged Presidential Communications Office-Philippine Information Agency undersecretary Mon Cualoping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars and director laid down what it is to love about the South Korean series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe wants to play female version of Panday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe wants to play female version of Panday


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lovi Poe has expressed her desire to play the female version of Panday, as she dedicated her recent transfer to ABS-CBN to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alfred & PM: Brothers and best friends
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alfred & PM: Brothers and best friends


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There’s a goldmine of quotes out there to describe ties that bind brothers. Like, someone wise once said that there’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Way Back Home: The perfect movie for Kathryn & Julia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Way Back Home: The perfect movie for Kathryn & Julia


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reeling from the success of the TV series Mara Clara, Star Cinema took a gamble to launch lead stars Kathryn Bernardo and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who&rsquo;s ready for BGYO & BINI?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who’s ready for BGYO & BINI?


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
BINI: ‘We really think it’s important for us to represent the modern Filipina. We really want to pave way in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with