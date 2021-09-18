




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Piolo Pascual one proud father to Inigo Pascual
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 9:33am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Piolo Pascual one proud father to Inigo Pascual
Piolo Pascual and son Iñigo
Instagram / Piolo Jose Pascual
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is one proud father to his son Inigo Pascual after he bagged the main role in the Fox’s musical drama “Monarch.”



In his Instagram account, Piolo posted a photo of Inigo saying it was the best gift for his son. 



“Some Big News! It’s finally out. Congratulations my son for the gig..  Best gift for your birthday. #keepemcoming,” Piolo wrote. 



“Love You so much @inigopascual,” he added. 










Inigo commented on Piolo’s post saying “Thanks pa! Love you!”



He will star alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.



The singer-actor will play as Ace Grayson, a phenomenal singer dreaming of being a star like his grandfather. 



Created by Melissa London Hilfers, "Monarch" is produced by Michael Rauch, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Hason Ensler will direct and produce the first episode.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INIGO PASCUAL
                                                      KAY PIOLO PASCUAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No fist fight': Gov't official declines Neil Arce's challenge over Angel Locsin issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No fist fight': Gov't official declines Neil Arce's challenge over Angel Locsin issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Film producer Neil Arce challenged Presidential Communications Office-Philippine Information Agency undersecretary Mon Cualoping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 '48 hours nasa ambulance': 'Pusong Bato' hitmaker's niece lambasts 40+ hospitals that allegedly rejected singer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'48 hours nasa ambulance': 'Pusong Bato' hitmaker's niece lambasts 40+ hospitals that allegedly rejected singer


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The niece of “Pusong Bato” singer-composer Renee “Alon” dela Rosa lambasted doctors and hospitals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis claimed that Yen Santos is a mother figure to Paolo Contis that’s why the actor called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his silence on his breakup with long-time partner LJ Reyes as well as his rumored relationship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pusong Bato' hitmaker dies after reportedly rejected by 32 hospitals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Pusong Bato' hitmaker dies after reportedly rejected by 32 hospitals


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The singer-composer of the Original Pilipino Music hit song “Pusong Bato” died due to respiratory complicati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe joins ABS-CBN, thanks former network GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe joins ABS-CBN, thanks former network GMA


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
On Thursday, when she officially signed up with ABS-CBN after months of speculation, the actress-singer was nothing but grateful...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contestants&rsquo; heartbreaking stories add to the challenge of judging TNT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contestants’ heartbreaking stories add to the challenge of judging TNT


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Judging from home may be challenging for Tawag ng Tanghalan  hurados but it has an advantage as well.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Arcilla dreams to be 1st Pinoy superhero in Hollywood after Volpi Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Arcilla dreams to be 1st Pinoy superhero in Hollywood after Volpi Cup


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Still on a high from his groundbreaking win, we had quite a lengthy chat with the 78th Venice International Film Festival...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Really excited': Piolo Pascual to star with Lovi Poe in Korean series' local adaptation                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Really excited': Piolo Pascual to star with Lovi Poe in Korean series' local adaptation


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual expressed his excitement on working with new Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe in the local adaptation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inigo Pascual to star with Susan Sarandon in Fox's musical drama 'Monarch'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inigo Pascual to star with Susan Sarandon in Fox's musical drama 'Monarch'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Inigo Pascual will lead the cast of Fox's upcoming musical drama "Monarch."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with