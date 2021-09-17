




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'Really excited': Piolo Pascual to star with Lovi Poe in Korean series' local adaptation
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 12:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual expressed his excitement on working with new Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe in the local adaptation of Korean series “Flower of Evil.”



In a report by ABS-CBN News, Piolo said he’s overwhelmed because of the opportunity given to him and he is excited to be back on TV. 



"I got really excited to be able to work with Lovi Poe. Nakaka-overwhelm because of the opportunity that’s given to you," Piolo said. 



"As we (Piolo and Lovi) said a while ago, signed, sealed and delivered before the year ends. We’re gonna do a couple of lock-ins (tapings) for the series. Excited ako bumalik sa TV," he added. 



WATCH: Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi give cheeky answers to 'Slam Book' questions




 






 



Piolo renewed his exclusive contract with the network yesterday.



"It feels good to be home. I never left anyway, so I’m just really happy and grateful for the moment to be back and to be welcomed by my bosses, my family. It’s a good feeling to be here," he said. 



The network's “Ultimate Heartthrob” said that there’s no reason for him to leave the network so he is staying. 



"This is the best time to show support and loyalty. To quote my boss Sir Carlo, sabi niya, 'Masakit siyempre kapag umalis pero mas masakit kasi you know we’re not in a good position,' so I don't want to add insult to injury. I don’t want to hurt the station that’s why I also stayed. Ito ang pamilya ko, ito ang bahay ko kaya there’s no reason for me to leave," he said. 



“I said it before, I started with ABS and I said this, once a Kapamilya you’re a Kapamilya forever. 'Yung sa akin, it’s not my intention to leave or to go anywhere. I’m just siguro, after being in ABS for 25 years, it’s also one way of returning the favor kasi 'di ba they took care of me for so long so at least it’s time for me to give back the kabaitan and 'yung opportunities na binigay sa akin through the years," he added. 



RELATEDLovi Poe leaves GMA after 15 years, to star with Piolo Pascual in new ABS-CBN series


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOVI POE
                                                      PIOLO PASCUAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
