'No fist fight': Gov't official declines Neil Arce's challenge over Angel Locsin issue

MANILA, Philippines — Film producer Neil Arce challenged Presidential Communications Office-Philippine Information Agency undersecretary Mon Cualoping after the public official insulted his wife Angel Locsin on social media.

In the undersecretary’s Facebook account, Mon said last week that Angel has no brain cells.

“Angel Locsin has no brain cells. Or a wrong appreciation of things. How can we all continue to live life if there’ll be no police force, actors, business folks and yes, even politicians?” he said.

Neil commented on Mon’s post to challenge the public official.

“Hey, Mon I don’t know you, but people have been sending me this post. Mukhang sobrang tapang mo sa Facebook sir. I respect your political stand and your opinions but insulting my wife personally is a bit off,” Neil said.

“You can message me here on Facebook kung matapang ka talaga kita tayo no weapons no bodyguards lalake sa lalake lang kung di ka lalaki baka may kuya ka or kapatid na bata. Puwede na din proxy. Hope to see you soon,” he added.

Mon, however, declined Neil’s invitation but commented on Arlene Muhlach’s Facebook post.

“To those insisting that I go on a fistfight with the husband, I will not because it does not solve anything. It’s not the crux of the matter. Respect has been accorded. I did not body shame anyone, nor I made it personal. Nor questioned her profession and intention to help people. I just said what I had to say to put things in perspective,” he explained.

