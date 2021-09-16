Lovi Poe wants to do 'Panday' remake, open to join 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA, Philippines — Newest Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe revealed that she wanted to do a remake of her late father Fernando Poe Jr.’s iconic role “Panday.”

During the virtual media conference of welcoming her in the ABS-CBN, Lovi said her dream is to do Panday as a woman.

“I would love to do Panday -- as a woman. That's a dream,” Lovi said.

The press conference’s host Robi Domingo echoed Lovi’s dream, saying that would be a nice concept.

“Abangan natin 'yan, Panday, Lovi Poe? Why not?” Robi said.

Known for her drama roles, Lovi said she always wanted to do an action project.

“I haven't done an action series. Happy ako na I've done drama. I've done romantic comedies somehow... 'Yan ang gusto kong gawin,” she said.

When asked if she wanted to join Coco Martin’s “Ang Probinsyano,” Lovi said she loves to.

“That would be a good experience. I hope, if given the opportunity, if our schedules would permit, that would be a nice opportunity,” she said.

