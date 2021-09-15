




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 5:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis
Paolo Contis and Yen Santos
Photo from @paolo_contis via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran columnist Lolit Solis claimed that Yen Santos is a mother figure to Paolo Contis that’s why the actor called his co-star to join him in Baguio. 



During the latest episode of her radio show “Take It…Per Minute, Me Ganun,” Lolit said Yen and Paolo are best friends.  



"Best friends sila ni Yen, mother figure si Yen, at si Yen ang masarap kausap buong maghapon, hanggang gabi," Lolit said. 



Lolit's co-hosts Cristy Fermin and Mr. Fu noticed that she was sarcastically using the term “friends," so she clarified why.  



"Sa experience ko, 'di ba usually ang lalaki 'pag may problema, sa kapwa niya lalaki tumatawag? Hindi siya agad nago-open sa mga babae, except kung parang mother figure ka niya. Pero pagka lalaki, usually lalaki din ang [kakausapin] kasi parang sila 'yung same language. Kaya... parang, babae na bata pa ang pagsasabihan mo?" she said. 



As Paolo's manager, Lolit has been defending the actor throughout the controversy. Paolo asked the public to spare his manager from bashing in his recent statement. 



RELATED: 'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos

 



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

