'Free concert every day': Rico Blanco open to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Rico Blanco revealed that he is open to join ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

During yesterday's virtual conference for the launching of his song, “Pinoy Tayo,” the theme song of the upcoming “PBB” season, Rico was asked if he is willing to join the show’s celebrity edition.

"Kailangan ko lang magpaalam sa mga artist na mina-manage ko. Magpaalam lang ako nang maayos. Kasi meron tayong mga artist na mina-manage. Let's just say wala 'yun. I think that would be interesting," Rico said.

"I had this conversation before with my family when we're watching PBB kasi paborito siya ng lola ko. 'Yun ang bonding namin. My relatives would ask, 'Ikaw, kung papasok ka? Ay, wag na lang ikaw kasi makikipagsagutan ka kay Kuya,'" he added.

If he will join, Rico said there would be a free concert every night in the house.

"They're gonna get a free concert every day. In fact, they might kick me out. They might want to kick me out kasi, 'Ang ingay naman niyan. Bakit ba tugtog nang tugtog 'yan, kanta nang kanta? I-evict na nga natin 'yan'," he said.

Rico’s special anniversary version of the Orange and Lemons original “Pinoy Ako” will serve as the official theme song of the upcoming "Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Kumunity Season 10."

“It’s such an honor to do the song. Just what it stands for. The original version is so well-loved. This is a chance to rediscover it,” he said.

Now with vibrant elements of Filipino ethnic sound, “Pinoy Tayo” is a composition of ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, Clem Castro and Rico, who also produced the remake while Jonathan served as the surpervising producer.

