




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Zambales bows out of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 race
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 1:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Zambales bows out of Miss Universe PhilippinesÂ 2021 race
Joanna Marie Rabe
@chrisangeloqyahoo.com152, @i.am.tintin via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Just when the official candidates were beginning their lock-in, Joanna Marie Rabe of Zambales has taken herself out of the competition, due to health reasons.



In a social media post, the 26-year-old aspirant wrote, "With great sadness, I would like to inform you (all) that my Miss Universe Philippines journey has been cut short. I got dengue fever earlier this week and my doctor adviced me that I would need more time to recover my strength.



"I am forever indebted to the people who helped me in this journey - my Aces & Queens family, Mamas and Titos, Tatays and sisters; to the designers, Mara Chua, Ushi Sato, Robim and Russel Villafuerte; photographers and makeup artists I have worked with. The Governor's office, Zambales Tourism office, LGU Iba and LGU Botolan, Barangays Amungan and San Agustin, to Ms. April, Tito Mikee & Tita Hyunah, Miss KC, Doc Jay, Dad Jerry, Livit family, Xclusive family, my MUPh sisters, my family and friends, and all the Zambaleños, to the pageant pages who have been so nice to me, to my IEM family, Aphrodite family, and Galaxy medical clinic family."



Fans and supporters have high hopes that Jo, as family and friends call her, would continue her pageant journey next year as her age would still allow it.



 






 






 



Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, and Aces & Queens sister, Hannah Arnold told the Zambales maiden, in a social media post, "I love you so much, beautiful! I remember the first time we met in 2019, I already knew you were a queen. We are so proud of you and will wait for your great comeback! Get well soon, Jo!"



Meanwhile, Jo's 29 other MUPH sisters have registered at the Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort and have been given their respective official sashes. From there, the girls are rumored to hole up in The Monarch Hotel in Calasiao, Pangasinan where they'll be completing their pre-pageant events and rehearsal schedules.



As of now, it's not clear whether the final show will roll out outside of Manila where the health protocols are less strict, or if the coronation night will still happen within Metro Manila. Stay tuned for more updates in the few days leading to the coronation night.



RELATED: Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users called out Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga after her interview with politician Bongbong Marcos on her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes didn't react on ex-partner Paolo Contis' statement and instead focused on her business. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino actor Dennis Trillo earned praises from Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo and Oscar-winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his silence on his breakup with long-time partner LJ Reyes as well as his rumored relationship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ursula Corbero: Being Money Heist's Tokyo changed me at every level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ursula Corbero: Being Money Heist's Tokyo changed me at every level


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The end has begun for Netflix’s wildly popular series Money Heist. The first half or Volume 1 of the final season is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canadian rapper bbno$ on how music enhances gaming experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canadian rapper bbno$ on how music enhances gaming experience


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
bbno$ on allowing his music to be used for free in the gaming world and streams: ‘At the end of the day, if they like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brosas learns her lesson the hard way
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brosas learns her lesson the hard way


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
K Brosas expressed sadness over the turnout of events concerning her dream house and the fact that she has to learn some lessons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin thanks fans for prayers for COVID-19 positive dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Locsin thanks fans for prayers for COVID-19 positive dad


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin thanked her fans for the prayers and support to her family now that her father recently tested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ros&eacute;, CL first female K-pop stars to attend Met Gala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rosé, CL first female K-pop stars to attend Met Gala


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A former and a current YG Entertainment artist made history as the first female K-pop idols to have strutted on the Met Gala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with