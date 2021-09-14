Angel Locsin thanks fans for prayers for COVID-19 positive dad

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin thanked her fans for the prayers and support to her family now that her father recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In her Instagram story, Angel posted a photo of her father riding in an ambulance.

"Thank you for the prayers. I'm going to take my post down because this is something I don't want to remember. I just needed to air out yesterday. 10 members of the fam from separate houses got COVID," she said.

"Thank you everyone for being a ray of sunshine to me and my family," she added.

In a now deleted post, Angel said she had been feeling helpless this week as she worries for her father.

"It’s been a week of feeling helpless. Imagine having COVID at 94. Now imagine being blind in unfamiliar surroundings," she said.

"So many realizations during this pandemic. We all have our battles, but some definitely more than others," she added.

