'Pinoy Big Brother' not just artista search, favoring good-looking â€” Laurenti Dyogi, Bianca Gonzalez

'Pinoy Big Brother' not just artista search, favoring good-looking — Laurenti Dyogi, Bianca Gonzalez

MANILA, Philippines — Laurenti Dyogi believes that ABS-CBN's hit reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) is not just an artista search but it is a show that represents every Filipino.

Host Bianca Gonzalez also addressed claims that the show favors good-looking housemates.

Now on its 16th year and 10th season, "PBB" is currently looking for the newest batch of regular, teens and celebrity housemates.

"Laging nagsasabi na talent search daw ang 'PBB.' Marami po talagang sumisikat kasi maraming sumusubaybay sa ating mga housemates but it's not a talent search alone. It's a representation of different Filipinos and different dreamers," Dyogi explained.

He noted they are lucky to have seen some of their former housemates become famous after staying in the house. Many of its former housemates, including Bianca and Robi Domingo, got into showbiz. Robi joined in 2008 and since has pursued hosting.

Its many big winners Melai Cantiveros, Kim Chiu, Ejay Falcon and Maymay Entrata are now some of the most popular actors in the country. Even non-winners such as Ryan Bang, Gerald Anderson and Kisses Delavin have found careers in showbiz and pageantry.

Dyogi noted, however, that not all housemates pursued careers in showbiz. There were those who found careers and passions in other fields.

"Swerte kami ang daming sumisikat pero mas marami naman ang nabago ang buhay kahit hindi pumasok sa larangan ng showbiz. They've become successful in their own fields," Dyogi explained.

Bianca is aware of these comments. She offered her own explanation and reiterated that beauty is relative.

"I did read that. Madami ring nag-tweet sa akin niyan. Magaganda at gwagwapo na naman 'yung kukunin. I think time and time again, season after season, bonus para sa amin 'yung biglang may sisikat at magsho-showbiz after. Pero kapag kina-cast, hindi 'yun 'yung goal," Bianca said.

She added that she has seen the casting process and believes that the top priority is to get a good mix of housemates.



Dyogi had said that when they are casting, the auditionees have to make their personalities mark in just one minute in order for them to be selected for the next few rounds.

"Top priority is trying to get the good mix. Ito lagi ding sinasabi ni LD na kahit papano, TV show pa rin siya kaya siguro may napapasok na magaganda at gwapo which, by the way, is relative. Bonus na lang na nagiging artista sila after," Bianca said.