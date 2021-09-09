




































































 




   

   









'Nakakagalit!': John Arcilla slams politicians prioritizing elections over pandemic
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 2:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
John Arcilla as 'Heneral Luna' 
Philstar.com / File 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — John Arcilla was enraged by politicians who are prioritizing the upcoming 2022 elections over the ongoing problems brought about by the pandemic.



On Twitter, he threw cuss words at politicians who are already campaigning months ahead of the campaign period rather than focusing on their country and their people's needs.



"Nakaka---- ang mga Pulitikong mas INUUNA PA ANG RAKET kesa kapakanan ng mga Pilipino at Buhay ng TAO," he wrote.



"Palipasin nyo man lang ang Pandemyang ito tsaka nyo na balikan ang KAGARAPALAN kung di kayo maawat! Nangangamatay na ang mga TAO! Mahiya naman tayo! Nakakagalit na ng husto!"



 






 



Arcilla thinks Filipinos need to mature fast, do away with the naivete or "katangahan" or need to find someone who is willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the country.



The silver screen's "Heneral Luna" and TV's Hipolito is impassioned as he speak about the lessons people can take away from watching his upcoming series, "OTJ: The Missing 8", the sequel to the smash hit 2013 film directed by Erik Matti. "OTJ" will be screened as an HBO Asia Original six-part series exclusively on HBO GO starting September 12.



"OTJ" the series takes off from the 2013 film about a gun-for-hire criminal group operated from within a prison by corrupt officials. The series continues with the storyline with the addition of new characters and a plot that takes off on an election taking place and the spread of fake news.



"We have to find ways to be empowered as a people, as Filipino people. Whether we like it or not, we have to encourage each other to speak and to fight for it. I mean, we don't need to endanger our families like Sisoy did. That's too heroic but we don't need to be that heroic," he said.



Arcilla plays Sisoy Salas, a seasoned journalist in the countryside whose ethics as a media man will be scrutinized.



Director Erik Matti said that he and writer Michiko Yamamoto focused on countryside journalism because it interested them. He said since a lot of them are not well-compensated, they take "sidelines" which he claimed usually involves anyone who is in position. These particular journalists become these powerful peoples' "mouthpiece."

 

"Just voting for the right person, choosing the right person who will lead us. Because we're still, sabi ko nga, this country is still a very, very young country when it comes to politics. We're still naive. Napakabata pa natin. Hindi pa tayo nagiging bansa actually," Arcilla explained.



He discussed the country's long battle towards its own sovereignty -- from the 350-year-rule of the Spaniards to the colonization of the Americans during the beginning of the 20th century down to the three-year Japanese occupation during World War II.



"I think we have to mature fast kung hindi man tayo magma-mature fast, kailangan natin ng isang tao na magbibigay talaga ng sacrifice, ng sarili niya na hindi mangungurakot, uupo diyan na para tulungan 'yung mga tangang... we're still naive. We're still tanga whether we like it or not," the "Ang Probinsyano" star stressed.



Compared to other continents particularly Europe which he said had already a sense of society since the 11th century, the Philippines is still young.  



"Tayo nagsimula 1500s saka pa lang tayo na-diskubre and then hindi pa tayo nagiging bansa sa 300 years. Kelan lang tayo halos nakakita ng glimpse of kalayaan? In the 18th century and that was just 200 years ago. At bago pa nag 200, meron na namang bago ngayon.



So napaka-immature pa ng kaisipang Pilipino sa kung ano ang pagiging Pilipino at kung papano patakbuhin ang kanyang sariling bayan," Arcilla said.



He again pointed at at the need for a leader who is willing to sacrifice himself, who is willing to be a public servant. Arcilla, however, observed that many of these so-called public servants are taking advantage of this "immaturity."



"Kaso ang nangyayari ngayon, ang mga pulitikos natin, they take advantage of that immaturity. Pinagsasamantalahan nila, sorry doon sa word na 'katangahan,' para sila lang 'yung maka-pwesto," he lamented.



He stressed that a lot of people continue to be naive, continue to look up to that "idol" without even thinking about more important things such as social services.

 

"Ang poverty is not supposed to be an issue. Kaya nga tayo may tax, dapat libre ang hospitalization, schools, ang lahat ng social services. Akala ng tao pantasya 'yun. Hindi nila alam nasa konstitusyon 'yun.

I mean, sana 'pag napanood natin ito, matakot na tayo. Ganito na pala tayo katindi talaga. I mean, sana we do something about it. I mean, kung hindi pa tayo makakita ng isang tao na magsasakripisyo para sa ating lahat, magtitimpi, magtitiis, hindi magpapayaman kundi tutulungan lang tayong mga Pilipino para gumising at maging mahusay na mamamayan para umunlad ang ating bayan.

We empower each other na maging isa para humanap ng taong ganon. So, I dedicate this to all the Filipino people, of course," Arcilla said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

